Weekend Road and Rail: Greenway closes, Beltway and I-66 stops

Lots of rain is in the forecast this weekend, but if possible, there are planned stops on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 66 as the Transformation Project continues. Corridor work in the District, paving, Purple Line work and updates on Maryland’s Route 32 continue. Metro maintenance will require shutdowns on four lines.

Roadwork

Virginia

This space, as of late, is generally monopolized by the ongoing Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project between the Beltway and in Manassas. But heads up, if you plan to travel Route 267/Dulles Greenway on Saturday morning: The Greenway will be closed between Ashburn and Dulles International Airport for a charity run.

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, the Dulles Greenway will host its 2nd Annual Run the Greenway 5K, 10K and Kids 1-Mile Fun Run.

Also, for the next two weeks in Leesburg, weather permitting, several downtown road closures will take place nightly between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday evening through Friday morning due to planned utility work as part of the Loudoun County Courts Complex Expansion project. Traffic will be detoured around the closures, including:

Edwards Ferry Road from Harrison Street NE to King Street

Church Street from Edwards Ferry Road and Market Street to Cornwall Street

Market Street from Harrison Street SE to King Street

For this weekend’s ongoing Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, there will be paving on the ramps at Route 28 and Route 29 in Centreville all weekend, weather permitting. There is a lot of rain in the forecast this weekend: For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

If possible, the VDOT work schedule looks like this:

Route 28 North from Route 29 (Lee Highway) to I-66: Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes will be closed each night for paving and a traffic shift.

Ramp from Route 29 South to Route 28 North: Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed each night for paving and a traffic shift. Drivers heading to Route 28 North and/or I-66 East will be detoured farther south, stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East; for those heading to Route 28 North, then take the exit to Route 28 North.

I-66 at Route 28 East: Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes will be closed.

I-66 at Route 28 West: Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes will be closed each night for overhead bridge beam installation and a traffic shift.

Gainesville

I-66 East from Route 29 to Manassas Rest Area: Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Left lane closed for paving.

I-66 East Route 234/Bypass Prince William Parkway to Cub Run Bridge: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge work with periodic full stops overnight.

Manassas, Centreville I-66 East at Cub Run Bridge: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for paving.

I-66 West from Route 29/Centreville to Cub Run Bridge: Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for paving.

I-66 East between Route 234/Sudley Road and the Manassas Rest Area: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge work with periodic full stops overnight.

Ramps from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East/from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road: Beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, continuously through 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 9. The ramps will be closed for demolition of the old concrete barrier along the ramps.

Fairfax

I-66 East from Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway to Monument Drive: Friday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Three lanes closed for bridge demolition with periodic full stops overnight.

I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Route 50: Friday, May 6: 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Vaden Drive: Friday, May 6: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The left lane will be closed for drainage and barrier work.

I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road: Friday, May 6: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge pier construction.

Beltway

I-495 North at I-66: Friday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed for nightly over bridge work with periodic full stops planned for overnight.

I-66 East at I-495: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes closed for overhead bridge work.

I-66 West from Route 7 to I-495: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes closed for overhead bridge work.

All ramps to and from I-66 and I-495 will have closures and detours overnight Friday.

Maryland

In Howard County, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin Phase II of the MD-32/Patuxent Freeway widening project. This work, which is expected to be completed in 2022, includes constructing additional travel lanes in both directions of MD-32 between Linden Church Road and I-70 ramps.

On Monday at 9 a.m. crews will close one travel lane on southbound MD-32 between I-70 and MD-144, which will have traffic guided through by flaggers. The work and lane closure will continue all day and overnight, including the evening commute, and is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 10.

Two-way travel on MD-32 is expected be maintained throughout the operation. This traffic shift will enable crews to access and work on storm drains and structures along southbound MD-32 in the northern work zone.

For all other continuing Maryland roadway projects and changes, check their website here.

For more on the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, check out the Purple Line Project website here.

As a reminder, overnight milling and paving continues along the Capital Beltway near the Suitland Parkway. Crews will pave and install guardrails on both loops between MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road, working overnights 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until late summer.

There will be multiple lane closures nightly. For the latest, check the project website.

DC

The District Department of Transportation will temporarily close roadways, lanes, ramps and shoulders on the following corridors to perform construction activities along I-295/DC-295 and nearby local roads, weather permitting.

This weekend, closures are scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with nightly closures planned between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day.

Due to the scheduled D.C. United match at Audi Field on Saturday, May 7, lane closures will not occur between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Additionally, any nighttime full roadway closures that are prohibited on these event days will take place in the event of an event cancellation.

Expect single left or right lane closures during off-peak periods on northbound and southbound I-295 between the merge from Malcolm X Avenue and I-695.

Also, expect lane closures in both directions on South Capitol Street between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be lane closures both directions of the Suitland Parkway between the Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE overpass and South Capitol Street SE and on Firth Sterling Avenue SE, Howard Road SE, Potomac Avenue SE and SW, Half Street SW, P Street SW, Q Street SW, and R Street SW, St. Elizabeth’s Road SE and Barry Road SE.

For more information and traffic advisories related to these ongoing projects, check the website here.

Metro

Metro will be performing maintenance on four lines this weekend, which will requiring single tracking on the Red Line and shutdowns on the Green, Yellow and Orange lines.

Due to rehabilitation work, the Red Line will be single tracking between Silver Spring and Forest Glen. With infrastructure work on the Green and Yellow Line, free buses will replace trains between College Park and Greenbelt stations. On the Orange Line, there will be no train service with buses replacing trains between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton with the Minnesota Avenue, Deanwood, Cheverly, Landover and New Carrollton Stations closed.

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m., closing at 1 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday. Trains will serve 85 of 91 stations.

The full weekend plan and service adjustments with detailed train schedules can be found here.