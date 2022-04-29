Weekend Road and Rail: Paving season, Beltway and I-66 closures, Metro shutdowns

The I-66 Transformation project has closures and stops planned for the Capital Beltway and Interstate 66. Metrorail maintenance leads to shutdowns on four lines. Here’s what to know for this weekend.

The I-66 Transformation project has closures and stops planned for the Capital Beltway and Interstate 66. Paving and Purple Line work kick up in Maryland as well as events in the District. Metrorail maintenance leads to shutdowns on four lines. Here’s what to know for this weekend.

Roadwork

Maryland

In Howard County, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), as of this week, has started a new patching and resurfacing project along I-70 between US-40/Baltimore National Pike and MD-97/Hoods Mill Road. This project requires daily single-lane closures with ramp closures while work is underway. The work is projected to be completed this summer. The current schedule will see overnight work between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday

As spring has sprung, it is officially paving season. In Frederick, MDOT SHA has updated the work schedule along US-340 and the bridge over Catoctin Creek, which is just east of MD-180. As of this week, all eastbound lanes have been opened with 24/7 work now on westbound US-340. This constant bridge deck repair will require various lane closures with delays likely through May.

The construction for the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties is ramping up for spring. To stay up to date on all the changes and scheduled work ahead, check out the Purple Line Project website here.

As a reminder, overnight milling and paving along I-494/Capital Beltway continues near the Suitland Parkway. MDOT says crews will pave and install guardrails on both loops between MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road, working overnights 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until late summer.

There will be multiple lane closures nightly. For more, check the project website.

For all other continuing Maryland roadway projects and changes check their website found here.

Virginia

This weekend, the ongoing Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project between the Beltway and Manassas will see full closures overnight through Centreville for bridge beam installation.

The full closures of I-66 have been occurring overnight throughout the week to facilitate the installation of bridge beams for a new Route 28 South Bridge over I-66 and for new access ramps to the future Express Lanes.

These closures continue overnight through Friday, with a full closure of I-66 West at Route 28 scheduled for Saturday night.

The I-66 East and West detours will reroute drivers to Route 28 North, exit to Westfields Boulevard West, stay right to Route 28 South, and then follow signs to return to I-66. The eastbound side of I-66 will continue to detour overnight between 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday.

On Saturday night, the schedule will change to westbound on I-66 with a detour and full stops planned on the eastbound side. The schedule per VDOT looks like this:

I-66 West at Route 28

Three lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., all westbound lanes will be closed approaching Route 28.

All traffic will be directed to exit to Route 28 North, travel to the Westfields Boulevard West exit, stay to the right to Route 28 South, then follow signs to return to I-66 West. Drivers traveling to Route 28 South will follow the same detour route.

The ramp to Braddock Road/Walney Road from I-66 West will remain open.

All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.

I-66 East at Route 28

Three lanes will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers should expect periodic stoppages between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.

Of course, there are other locations related to the I-66 Outside the Beltway Project to be aware of this weekend. Here is a project list from VDOT. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Beltway

I-495 North at I-66: Friday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed for nightly over bridge work with periodic full stops planned for overnight.

I-66 East at I-495: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes closed for overhead bridge work.

I-66 West from Route 7 to I-495: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes closed for overhead bridge work.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North: Friday and Saturday, Midnight to 5 a.m. Will be closed and detoured to Route 50 for overhead bridge work.

All ramps to and from I-66 and the I-495 Express Lanes are scheduled to close both Friday and Saturday between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for ongoing bridge work and concrete pour.

Fairfax

I-66 East before to after Nutley Street: Friday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes closed for overhead gantry removal with periodic full stops overnight.

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Vaden Drive: Friday 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The left lane closed for barrier work.

I-66 both ways between Route 123 and Route 50: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed for bridge and sound wall work. Westbound will see periodic full stops overnight.

I-66 West from Monument Drive to Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway: Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Two lanes closed for bridge demolition with periodic full stops overnight.

Centreville

I-66 East at Cub Run Bridge: Beginning 9 p.m. Friday though 5 a.m. Monday, May 2. Left lane closed, with two lanes will be closed each night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-66 West at Route 29: Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes closed for survey work.

Manassas

I-66 East between Route 234 Sudley Road and the Manassas Rest Area: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge work with periodic full stops overnight.

Gainesville

I-66 East from Route 29 to Manassas Rest Area: Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Left lane closed for paving.

I-66 East Route 234 By-Pass Prince William Parkway and Route 234 Sudley Road: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge work with periodic full stops overnight.

DC

The District is slowly beginning to see more weekend events returning, with street closures occurring more frequently. This weekend will see road races closing the same roads and running the same routes both Saturday and Sunday.

It’s the 2022 Purple Stride 5K Walk/Run Saturday with closures going into place overnight Friday at Freedom Plaza, Pennsylvania Avenue and 14th Street in Northwest. And Sunday, it’s the Race for Hope closing the same location from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Both races will begin and end at Freedom Plaza and run along Pennsylvania Avenue to 3rd Street south, in front of the Capitol Building toward Federal Center. These races will continue with rolling closures.

The District Department of Transportation has temporarily closed northbound Vermont Avenue NW as part of the ongoing Florida Avenue Reconstruction Project. As of this week through May 4, traffic is being detoured through U Street.

There continues to be ongoing work for the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, South Capitol Street and the I-295/DC-295 Corridor projects through this weekend. Although, with the Nationals season a factor, work on these projects will vary.

For more information and traffic advisories related to ongoing projects, check the website here.

Metro

This weekend, Metro plans maintenance on all but the Yellow Line. There is single tracking scheduled on the Red Line between Silver Spring and Forest Glen for rehabilitation, with shutdowns on the Green, Blue, Orange and Silver lines for structural repairs.

With the Green Line shutdown, the Branch Avenue, Naylor Road and Suitland stations will be closed, with free buses replacing trains. There will be no train service on the Blue, Orange or Silver lines between Stadium-Armory and Minnesota Avenue/Benning Road.

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m., closing at 1 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday. Trains will serve 88 of 91 stations.

The full weekend plan and service adjustments with detailed train schedules can be found here.