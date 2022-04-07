Beltway problems: Lanes closed on Inner and Outer Loops

As the rain pours down, drivers on the Inner Loop Thursday morning will find the two left lanes of the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway after the Clara Barton Parkway closed for a work zone.

As the rain pours down, drivers on the Inner Loop Thursday morning will find the two left lanes of the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway after the Clara Barton Parkway closed for a work zone.

The work zone is in the same area near River Road where on Wednesday there were issues with storm drainage. Water on the highway Wednesday closed the Inner Loop early Wednesday, forcing drivers headed from Virginia into Maryland to wait for the water to be cleared.

With yet another morning of rain, WTOP Traffic Reporter Jack Taylor said the problems are back, despite Maryland State Highway crews working on the issue.

High standing water blocks the two left lanes.

“The storms did their damage. Déjà vu. It’s slow again in Tysons. Again, two days in a row of problems here,” said Taylor.

The problems at River Road caused backups for 18 hours Wednesday as the flooding persisted.

On Thursday, drivers on the Beltway on the Outer Loop also experienced morning problems on the Outer Loop after Md. 450. Two left lanes are closed there.

FORECAST

TODAY: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will end before sunset. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some passing showers. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Breezy and cool with a risk of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs mid- to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.