Beltway problems: Lanes closed on Inner and Outer Loops

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

April 7, 2022, 8:53 AM

As the rain pours down, drivers on the Inner Loop Thursday morning will find the two left lanes of the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway after the Clara Barton Parkway closed for a work zone.

The work zone is in the same area near River Road where on Wednesday there were issues with storm drainage. Water on the highway Wednesday closed the Inner Loop early Wednesday, forcing drivers headed from Virginia into Maryland to wait for the water to be cleared.

With yet another morning of rain, WTOP Traffic Reporter Jack Taylor said the problems are back, despite Maryland State Highway crews working on the issue.

High standing water blocks the two left lanes.

“The storms did their damage. Déjà vu. It’s slow again in Tysons. Again, two days in a row of problems here,” said Taylor.

The problems at River Road caused backups for 18 hours Wednesday as the flooding persisted.

On Thursday, drivers on the Beltway on the Outer Loop also experienced morning problems on the Outer Loop after Md. 450. Two left lanes are closed there.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.

FORECAST

TODAY: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will end before sunset. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some passing showers. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
SATURDAY: Breezy and cool with a risk of showers. Highs 55 to 60.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs mid- to upper 50s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Local | Transportation News

