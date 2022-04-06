High water causes backups, delays on I-495 Inner Loop near River Road in Md.

Traffic in Maryland on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway was backed up for more than 16 hours due to the heavy rain late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Around midnight, a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the deep water on the Inner Loop before River Road (Exit 39). Authorities blocked all lanes for a time early Wednesday morning, and through the afternoon, the left lane remained blocked. There appeared to be an issue with the drainage.

Crews started reopening the lane around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Delays were approximately 5.5 miles back.

UPDATE: High Water. I-495 NB (Inner Loop) before MD-190 (Exit 39). Montgomery County, MD. 2 left lanes remain blocked, traffic gets by in 2 right lanes. Delays are approximately 5.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) April 6, 2022

There were significant backups throughout the morning and afternoon at the Chain Bridge and Key Bridge, as drivers tried to use bridges other than the American Legion Bridge to cross the Potomac River.

In a statement, the Maryland Department of Transportation said it is looking at the issue.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.