Weekend Road and Rail: Event closures in DC, Metro increase for cherry blossoms

Expect a weekend of activity tied to the Transform 66 Project in Virginia, the Purple Line in Maryland, and events, including a half-marathon, in D.C.

Expect a weekend of activity tied to the ever-changing Transform 66 Project in Virginia, the Purple Line in Maryland, and events, including a half-marathon, in D.C.

Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

Virginia

This week the focus has been on the bridge beam installation project on Interstate 66 near the Manassas area, which has reduced travel to a single lane overnight. This work is scheduled to continue into this weekend, weather permitting, as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

I-66 is scheduled to be reduced to a single lane in each direction for about one mile near Route 234/Business Sudley Road in Manassas at 10 p.m. The eastbound lanes are closed with two-way travel on the westbound side.

This means the ramps at Route 234/Business Sudley Road are closed and detoured for I-66 East.

The detour route is below.

A ramp change was implemented this week at the I-66/Route 28 interchange in Centreville as well, with the ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North and Braddock Road/Walney Road now moved to be approximately a half-mile earlier than the old exit.

This new location is immediately after the I-66 bridge over Stringfellow Road, and will be the permanent location for this exit as part of the Transform 66 Project.

Additionally, the right lane of I-66 West over Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway is now closed for continued construction through August.

There is a chance for rain this weekend, and all work is generally weather dependent. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

There are a few other prominent locations for the Transform 66 Project to be aware of this weekend currently scheduled, and here is the latest list from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Gainesville

I-66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road daily through Saturday: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

Manassas

I-66 East from Route 29/Gainesville to Cub Run on Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed nightly for survey work.

I-66 West at Bull Run beginning Friday at 9 p.m. continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, the left lane closed for bridge work.

I-66 West from Balls Ford Access Road to Route 234/Bypass on Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed both nights for overhead sign installation with periodic stoppages.

Fairfax

I-66 East from Route 50 to Waples Mill Road on Friday and Saturday 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Three lanes closed for bridge beam installation with periodic full stops overnight.

I-66 West from Blake Lane to Route 123/Chain Bridge Road on Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The left lane will be closed for drainage and barrier work.

I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road on Friday and Saturday, 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed nightly for bridge pier construction.

I-66 East from Cedar Lane to Gallows Road on Friday and Saturday 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic full stops overnight.

I-66 West from Virginia Lane to I-495 on Friday and Saturday 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane will be closed for a traffic shift.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration issued a traffic advisory for motorists through Anne Arundel County for Saturday., as the 26th Annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge and Plunge Fest is returns to Sandy Point Park in Annapolis.

Traffic volume is expected to be high. MDOT SHA will provide enhanced emergency traffic patrols to the following key corridors:

US-50/Blue Star Memorial Highway between MD-424/Davidsonville Road and MD-2/Ritchie Highway

Interstate 97 between MD-32 and US-50

MD-70/Rowe Boulevard between US-50 and Taylor Avenue

MD-2 between US-50 and College Parkway

US-50 between MD-2 and Sandy Point State Park

US-50 between MD-8/Romancoke Road and the US-50/US-301 split in Queen Anne’s County

In Frederick, on US-340 East at the bridge over Catoctin Creek past MD-180, there is now at least one lane closed round-the-clock for project completion through April.

There are always many ongoing Maryland roadway projects, which can be found here. And for the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, check out the Purple Line Project website here.

DC

Now that spring has sprung, there is always an increase in events and visitors to our nation’s capital. There are already increased volumes around the National Mall and Tidal Basin, as visitors are taking in the peak bloom of the cherry blossoms, and of course, many events related to the annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

This weekend will mark a return of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Half Marathon as well, which is Saturday with street closures spanning several hours and rolling road closures through more than half the city. Click here for a full list of closures and event times.

On Sunday, the Scope It Out 5K will take place in the District near the National Mall. This will include parking restrictions and street closures, which can be found here.

The District Department of Transportation has ongoing construction for the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, South Capitol Street and the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project, which continually runs into the weekend and off-peak times, weather permitting.

This weekend will see southbound South Capitol Street closed nightly between the Suitland Parkway and Firth Sterling Avenue with detours posted.

On Saturday, expect the eastbound or outbound Suitland Parkway is scheduled to be closed and detoured from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., between South Capitol Street and Firth Sterling.

More on this ongoing project can be found here.

Metro

Cherry Blossom season is back and Metro will be doing its part to take visitors to see the famous blooms. Metrorail will run more trains to increase weekend service, with no daytime track work scheduled for the next few weeks.

Traditionally one of the busiest ridership periods, the Cherry Blossom season and other spring activities bring large crowds of visitors. To accommodate additional riders, every weekend through Sunday, April 17, Metrorail will operate as many trains as possible, matching weekday service levels — every 10 minutes on the Red Line and 20 minutes on all other lines.

In downtown D.C., where most stations are served by multiple lines, trains will arrive every 6 to 10 minutes.

Metro will operate during normal weekend hours, between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, serving all 91 stations.

Those traveling to see the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin are encouraged to travel before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. to avoid the busiest ridership times.

For additional information and tips, view Metro’s Travel to the Cherry Blossoms guide.