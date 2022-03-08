RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » Transportation News » Metro making safety changes…

Metro making safety changes in wake of November near-miss between moving train, workers

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 8, 2022, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Metro train nearly hit a group of workers late last year, and the transit agency is making changes to keep its employees safe.

Information from an investigation into the incident came from a Washington Metrorail Safety Commission meeting on Tuesday. An investigation into what happened that day was prepared for the meeting.

Last Nov. 17, a train came at a high speed toward workers on the Red Line between Takoma and Fort Totten, forcing them to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The report says a train was moving at full speed — 59 mph — when the emergency brake was activated. It was supposed to be moving at 15 mph because there were crew members working.

The track inspectors jumped off the track and held tightly to a fence to avoid being swept up by the wind into the train.

The investigation revealed that the workers on the track did not have anyone on lookout, and that the train continued on without reporting the event.

According to the report, the train honked its horn at the workers, and the operator and rail inspector in the cab waved at them as the train went past.

The rail inspector denied being in the cab, the report said, but security footage showed there were two people in the cab, the report said.

As noted at a WMSC meeting last month, this is one of several events that have led to corrective actions related to Metrorail’s Roadway Worker Protection Program.

Until a broader two-year plan is approved, the safety commission has required Metro to temporarily designate the area as a hot spot, where the speed limit will be lowered.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

House passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up