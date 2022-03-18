Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 work extends to Beltway stops, Metro single-tracks on 3 lines

Stops and closures on area roadways are planned this weekend, weather permitting. Metro maintenance could cause delays too. Here's what you need to know.

Weather permitting, there are planned stops for Interstate 66 and the Capital Beltway in the overnight hours, plus closures related to South Capitol Street and Interstate 295/D.C. 295 corridor work. There’s upcoming Interstate 70 improvement work in Maryland and Metro maintenance will cause single tracking on three lines.

Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

Maryland

In Howard County, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project next week to improve the driving surface along westbound Interstate 70.

Starting Monday, March 21, crews will work overnight on the roadway between the westbound U.S. 40/Baltimore National Pike merge ramp and Md. 97/Hoods Mill Road.

As part of this $4.6 million project, crews will remove the top layer of the roadway, repairing potholes and depressions to smooth out the surface. Crews will work 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Friday mornings.

During work hours, motorists can expect single lane closures on westbound I-70 with work expected to last until July. This includes the following ramp closures:

Exit ramp to Md. 32

Southbound Md. 32 ramp to westbound I-70

Exit ramp to Md. 97

Motorists will be detoured to the next interchange and use eastbound I-70 to access Md. 32 or Md. 97 when westbound I-70 exit ramps are closed.

No major work changes are listed for this weekend. Other ongoing Maryland roadway projects can be found here. For the ongoing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, see the project’s website.

Virginia

A big part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project this week has been the bridge beam installation on I-66 near the Manassas area, reducing travel to a single lane overnights. This will continue through Sunday morning, weather permitting.

So far, the schedule has seen I-66 reduced to a single lane in each direction around 10 p.m. for about one mile. This closure is for continued bridge beam installation for a new access ramp to the future I-66 Express Lanes.

I-66 East will be closed with two-way traffic running on I-66 West with the ramp from Route 234 Business North and South to I-66 East will also be closed and detoured.

There is a chance for rain this weekend, and keep in mind that the aforementioned work is generally weather dependent.

There are a few other prominent locations for the 66 project to be aware of this weekend currently scheduled, weather permitting. Here is a list:

Gainesville

I-66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road on Friday and Saturday: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

Manassas

I-66 West at Bull Run beginning at 9 p.m. Friday continuously through 5 a.m. Monday: The left lane will be closed for bridge work.

Fairfax

I-66 West from west of Jermantown Road to Waples Mill Road on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.: Three lanes closed for bridge beam installation with periodic full stops overnight.

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Vaden Drive on Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: The left lane will be closed for drainage and barrier work.

I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road on Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Three lanes will be closed nightly for bridge pier construction.

Beltway

I-66 East at I-495 on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic overnight full stops.

I-495 North at I-66 on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic overnight full stops full ramp closures and detours.

DC

The District Department of Transportation has ongoing construction on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, South Capitol Street and for the I-295/D.C. 295 Corridor Project, which continually runs into the weekend and off-peak times, weather permitting.

This weekend will see southbound South Capitol Street closed nightly between the Suitland Parkway and Firth Sterling Avenue with detours posted.

On Saturday, the eastbound or outbound Suitland Parkway is scheduled to be closed and detoured from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. between South Capitol Street and Firth Sterling, as well.

There is a planned closure for Firth Sterling Avenue SE, between the Suitland Parkway and Howard Road, which will be daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Metro

There is scheduled maintenance for cable installation that will include single tracking on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines between Federal Center SW and Eastern Market this weekend.

There continues to be reduced levels of service due to the ongoing 7000-series railcar investigation. For the latest information, check out the Metrorail 7000-series return to service update.

Metro will operate during normal weekend hours, between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. and midnight on Sunday, serving all 91 stations.

For the detailed weekend Metro schedule summary, check here.