Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 bridge and ramp work, Metro shutdown

Stormy weather this weekend could hamper roadwork. Be sure to stay tuned! There continues to be scheduled bridge and corridor work in the District, Purple Line construction in Maryland, and the Transform 66 project continues in Virginia.

Metro, meanwhile, will see another partial Red Line shutdown.

Here are the plans for this weekend:

Roadwork

Virginia

This weekend’s bout with winter weather could change plans for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Here is a look at a few notable locations for scheduled work, weather permitting.

Gainesville

Interstate 66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road on Friday, March 11: One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work, eastbound from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and westbound from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Manassas

I-66 West approaching Manassas Safety Rest Area east of Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12: Reduced to one travel lane near the Manassas Safety Rest Area for overhead bridge work from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-66 East from Route 234 Business to Manassas Safety Rest Area on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12: Reduced to a single lane and directed to cross over to I-66 West. Eastbound traffic pattern continues for one mile, then crosses back to the I-66 East side to resume normal travel near the Manassas Rest Area from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Ramp from Route 234 Business North and South to I-66 East on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12: The ramps will be closed and detoured from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Centreville

I-66 East at Route 28 on Friday, March 11: Two lanes will be closed for bridge work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramps from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East/from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road will be closed for retaining wall demolition beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Fairfax

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Vaden Drive on Friday, March 11: The left lane will be closed for drainage and barrier work from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ramp from I-66 West to Nutley Street South will be closed and detoured beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, March 11, continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, March 14.

Ramp from Nutley Street North to I-66 West will be closed and detoured on Friday night, March 11, and Saturday night, March 12 from midnight to 4 a.m.

I-66 West from Interstate 495 to Gallows Road there will be three lanes closed for bridge pier construction on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Capital Beltway

Ramp from the I-495 Express Lanes North to I-66 West will be closed and detoured on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West will be closed and detoured on Friday, March 11 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East will be closed and detoured on Friday, March 11 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-66 East at I-495 there will be two lanes closed for overhead bridge work on Friday, March 11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Looking ahead, a change will continue with the work going into place this weekend at the Nutley Street/I-66 interchange. There will be a new ramp pattern implemented on Monday, weather permitting, for drivers on Nutley Street accessing I-66.

This weekend, to implement a new travel pattern, crews will close the ramp from I-66 West to Nutley Street south and initiate a traffic shift. The full ramp closure with detour is shown below.

There will also be overnight closures and detours for Nutley Street northbound to I-66 West this weekend to implement the new traffic shift, as shown below.

This ramp is scheduled to remain closed from March 11 to March 14. The new pattern, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, will be in place for the next three weeks.

Maryland

In Frederick, bridge repairs began this week on the US-340 bridge over Catoctin Creek. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said the daily and overnight off-peak work will continue to restrict lanes west of MD-180/Jefferson Pike with round-the-clock closures possible through April.

In Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, Purple Line work continues from Bethesda to New Carrollton with changes almost daily.

This week, motorists encountered the new underground utility relocation restricting lanes on Piney Branch Road near Garland Avenue and at the intersection of Annapolis Road/MD-450 and Veteran’s Parkway/MD-410. Also, a flagging operation began during off-peak hours on MD-410 and 67th Place.

To stay up to date on what is happening daily, check out the Purple Line Project website here, all other statewide construction projects in Maryland can all be found here.

On US-301 at the Nice/Middleton Bridge Project between Maryland and Virginia, weather permitting on Tuesday, March 15, crews will implement a new two-way traffic pattern on the northbound approach to the bridge to remove the existing toll gantry.

The toll collection via overhead gantry located before the toll plaza structure will begin for southbound traffic only.

For more on the new Nice/Middleton Bridge cashless tolling, check out The Maryland Transportation Authority website.

DC

The District Department of Transportation has bridge work scheduled to continue from this week into the weekend, weather permitting. There will continue to be temporary lane closures for maintenance daily through Saturday at the following locations:

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge over Potomac Parkway, single lane closure needed for eastbound and westbound directions. Two lanes will always be opened for traffic in both directions. Lane closures will be in effect for 24 hours, weather permitting.

over Potomac Parkway, single lane closure needed for eastbound and westbound directions. Two lanes will always be opened for traffic in both directions. Lane closures will be in effect for 24 hours, weather permitting. 14th Street over Potomac River, single lane closures needed.

over Potomac River, single lane closures needed. Massachusetts Avenue over the Rock Creek Parkway, single lane closures needed.

over the Rock Creek Parkway, single lane closures needed. 9th Street at the Convention Center, single lane closures.

at the Convention Center, single lane closures. Connecticut Avenue over Rock Creek Parkway, single lane closures.

There is ongoing work scheduled for the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project, weather permitting. The work continues into the weekend.

There are lane and ramp closures continually during off-peak times through the weekend between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695/11th Street Bridge. Due to a scheduled DC United game at Audi Field on Saturday, there will be no work between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Metro

There will be maintenance on all lines this weekend with single tracking and a Red Line shutdown between Medical Center and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations.

There continues to be reduced levels of service due to the ongoing 7000-series railcar investigation. For the latest information, check out the Metrorail 7000-series return to service update.

Metro will operate during normal weekend hours, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, serving all 91 stations.

Weekend service summary: