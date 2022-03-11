RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Transportation News » Weekend Road and Rail:…

Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 bridge and ramp work, Metro shutdown

Mary DePompa | mdepompa@wtop.com

March 11, 2022, 4:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stormy weather this weekend could hamper roadwork. Be sure to stay tuned! There continues to be scheduled bridge and corridor work in the District, Purple Line construction in Maryland, and the Transform 66 project continues in Virginia.

Metro, meanwhile, will see another partial Red Line shutdown.

Here are the plans for this weekend:

Roadwork

Virginia

This weekend’s bout with winter weather could change plans for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Here is a look at a few notable locations for scheduled work, weather permitting.

Gainesville

Interstate 66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road on Friday, March 11: One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work, eastbound from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and westbound from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Manassas

I-66 West approaching Manassas Safety Rest Area east of Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12: Reduced to one travel lane near the Manassas Safety Rest Area for overhead bridge work from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-66 East from Route 234 Business to Manassas Safety Rest Area on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12: Reduced to a single lane and directed to cross over to I-66 West. Eastbound traffic pattern continues for one mile, then crosses back to the I-66 East side to resume normal travel near the Manassas Rest Area from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Ramp from Route 234 Business North and South to I-66 East on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12: The ramps will be closed and detoured from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Centreville

I-66 East at Route 28 on Friday, March 11: Two lanes will be closed for bridge work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramps from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East/from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road will be closed for retaining wall demolition beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Fairfax

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Vaden Drive on Friday, March 11: The left lane will be closed for drainage and barrier work from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ramp from I-66 West to Nutley Street South will be closed and detoured beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, March 11, continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, March 14.

Ramp from Nutley Street North to I-66 West will be closed and detoured on Friday night, March 11, and Saturday night, March 12 from midnight to 4 a.m.

I-66 West from Interstate 495 to Gallows Road there will be three lanes closed for bridge pier construction on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Capital Beltway

Ramp from the I-495 Express Lanes North to I-66 West will be closed and detoured on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West will be closed and detoured on Friday, March 11 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East will be closed and detoured on Friday, March 11 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-66 East at I-495 there will be two lanes closed for overhead bridge work on Friday, March 11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Looking ahead, a change will continue with the work going into place this weekend at the Nutley Street/I-66 interchange. There will be a new ramp pattern implemented on Monday, weather permitting, for drivers on Nutley Street accessing I-66.

This weekend, to implement a new travel pattern, crews will close the ramp from I-66 West to Nutley Street south and initiate a traffic shift. The full ramp closure with detour is shown below.

CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE: The detour map for I-66 West to southbound Nutley Street. (Courtesy VDOT)

There will also be overnight closures and detours for Nutley Street northbound to I-66 West this weekend to implement the new traffic shift, as shown below.

CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE: Map of the detour for Nutley Street northbound to I-66 West. (Courtesy VDOT)

This ramp is scheduled to remain closed from March 11 to March 14. The new pattern, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, will be in place for the next three weeks.

CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE: Map of the new travel pattern for Nutley Street at the I-66 Interchange. (Courtesy VDOT)

Maryland

In Frederick, bridge repairs began this week on the US-340 bridge over Catoctin Creek. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said the daily and overnight off-peak work will continue to restrict lanes west of MD-180/Jefferson Pike with round-the-clock closures possible through April.

In Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, Purple Line work continues from Bethesda to New Carrollton with changes almost daily.

This week, motorists encountered the new underground utility relocation restricting lanes on Piney Branch Road near Garland Avenue and at the intersection of Annapolis Road/MD-450 and Veteran’s Parkway/MD-410. Also, a flagging operation began during off-peak hours on MD-410 and 67th Place.

To stay up to date on what is happening daily, check out the Purple Line Project website here, all other statewide construction projects in Maryland can all be found here.

CLICK IMAGES TO ENLARGE: Images of the before and after tolling gantry. (Courtesy MDTA)

On US-301 at the Nice/Middleton Bridge Project between Maryland and Virginia, weather permitting on Tuesday, March 15, crews will implement a new two-way traffic pattern on the northbound approach to the bridge to remove the existing toll gantry.

The toll collection via overhead gantry located before the toll plaza structure will begin for southbound traffic only.

For more on the new Nice/Middleton Bridge cashless tolling, check out The Maryland Transportation Authority website.

DC

The District Department of Transportation has bridge work scheduled to continue from this week into the weekend, weather permitting. There will continue to be temporary lane closures for maintenance daily through Saturday at the following locations:

  • Theodore Roosevelt Bridge over Potomac Parkway, single lane closure needed for eastbound and westbound directions. Two lanes will always be opened for traffic in both directions. Lane closures will be in effect for 24 hours, weather permitting.
  • 14th Street over Potomac River, single lane closures needed.
  • Massachusetts Avenue over the Rock Creek Parkway, single lane closures needed.
  • 9th Street at the Convention Center, single lane closures.
  • Connecticut Avenue over Rock Creek Parkway, single lane closures.

There is ongoing work scheduled for the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project, weather permitting. The work continues into the weekend.

There are lane and ramp closures continually during off-peak times through the weekend between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695/11th Street Bridge. Due to a scheduled DC United game at Audi Field on Saturday, there will be no work between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Metro

There will be maintenance on all lines this weekend with single tracking and a Red Line shutdown between Medical Center and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations.

There continues to be reduced levels of service due to the ongoing 7000-series railcar investigation. For the latest information, check out the Metrorail 7000-series return to service update.

Metro will operate during normal weekend hours, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, serving all 91 stations.

Weekend service summary:

  • Red Line: Free buses replace trains between Grosvenor and Medical Center.
  • Blue, Orange lines: Trains single track between Federal Center SW and Eastern Market.
  • Silver Line: Trains operate between Wiehle-Reston and Ballston only. Transfer to/from the Orange Line to continue your trip.
  • Green, Yellow lines: Trains single track between U Street and Georgia Ave-Petworth.

Mary DePompa

WTOP Traffic Reporter, Mary de Pompa has a great understanding of the D.C.-area gridlock, being a third-generation Washingtonian. If you see more than she says, call Mary on the WTOP Traffic Hotline at 202-895-5048 or email her at mdepompa@wtop.com.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up