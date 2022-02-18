Weekend Road and Rail: I-66, I-495, Roosevelt Bridge roadwork continues

Drivers on Interstate 66 near Manassas and the Capital Beltway in Maryland can expect various lane closures for roadways repairs and improvement projects.

Presidents Day is this Monday, and a long weekend means some of the D.C. region’s scheduled roadwork will last through Tuesday. Drivers on Interstate 66 near Manassas and the Capital Beltway in Maryland can expect various lane closures for roadways repairs and improvement projects.

Here’s what to expect this weekend:

Roadwork

Virginia

The demolition of an old Interstate 66 ramp and retaining walls at Stringfellow Road continues during the overnight hours this weekend during daytime and evening hours.

Interstate 66 ramps to and from Stringfellow Road will be closed nightly, and northbound Stringfellow Road will be reduced to a single travel lane while crews are working. Work may be postponed in the event of inclement weather.

The ramps will be closed for demolition of the old I-66 bridge abutments and retaining wall beginning at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Northbound Stringfellow Road will be reduced to a single lane approaching the I-66 overpass beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, continuously through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

On westbound I-66 in Manassas, two-way traffic will travel in a single line in each direction overnight from Saturday into Sunday for bridge beam installation. Overnight ramp closures are also planned at the I-66 interchanges with Interstate 495, Nutley Street, Route 28 and Route 234/Sudley Road.

Eastbound and westbound I-66 travelers continue to face a bottleneck between Route 15 and Compton Road through March 4 for lighting and utility work. Eastbound travel is restricted to a single lane from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, while westbound drivers will see the same from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Starting Monday, the right turn from northbound Monument Drive to eastbound I-66 will close for six months as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project.

Drivers will be directed further north for a U-turn at Fair Lakes Parkway to head back south on Monument Drive, then turn left at the ramp to I-66 east. Fairfax Connector routes will be modified to accommodate the long-term detour.

Maryland

Interstate 95/I-495 drivers between Suitland Road and Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue can expect varying lane closures overnight Sunday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., until the end of the year as part of the Suitland Parkway bridge replacement project.

Two segments of Woodyard Road in Prince George’s County will see lane closures this weekend related to improvement projects: From Sherwood Drive to Victoria Drive on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through late fall, and at the intersection of Dower House Road overnight from Sunday through Thursday until late summer.

For road closures related to Purple Line work, see the project’s website.

Drivers on major roadways through Montgomery and Prince George’s counties should be aware of the following ongoing projects:

Connecticut Avenue at Jones Bridge Road/Kensington Parkway: Single off-peak lane closures overnight from Sunday through Thursday, in addition to single lane closures on Jones Bridge Road overnight seven days per week.

U.S. Route 29/Colesville Road from St. Andrews Way to Stewart Lane: Single or multiple off-peak lane closures from Sunday through Thursday starting at 7 p.m. for a safety and resurfacing project.

Md. Route 97/Georgia Avenue from north of Gold Mine Road to south of Holiday Drive: Intermittent single northbound and southbound lane closures overnight Sunday through Thursday starting at 9 p.m. until the end of the year.

Md. Route 190/River Road from Route 188/Wilson Lane to Route 614/Goldsboro Road: Multiple lane closures overnight starting at 9 p.m. through next winter.

Interstate 270 from I-70 to the Capital Beltway: Single, double and triple lane closures overnight from Sunday through Thursday starting at 7 p.m. for a traffic congestion relief project, and temporary ramp closures with detours up to 24 hours a day through the end of the year.

Interstate 270 southbound from Md. Route 121/Clarksburg Road to Md. 109/Old Hundred Road: Single and multiple off-peak lane closures overnight Sunday through Thursday starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 4 a.m. for an acceleration lane expansion project.

U.S. Route 1/Baltimore Avenue from College Avenue to Md. Route 193/University Boulevard: Northbound and southbound single-lane closures Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through late summer 2023.

Md. Route 5/Branch Avenue from the D.C. state line to the intersection with Curtis Drive: Intermittent northbound lane closures on weekends from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. for a resurfacing project.

Md. Route 210/Indian Head Highway at Kerby Hill Road/Livingston Road: An interchange project brings temporary off-peak lane closures overnight Sunday through Thursday until late this summer.

DC

Emergency repair work continues on the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge. Three middle lanes are closed for emergency repair work over the next four months, weather permitting. Two inbound and two outbound travel lines are still open for vehicles. Bridge traffic is subject to a 10-ton weight limit.

District traffic officials will temporarily close eastbound V Street NW on Saturday for an ongoing full-depth roadway repair. Vehicles will be redirected around the work using 9th and 8th streets NW. Drivers are advised to expect substantial delays in the area and seek alternative routes.

For a list of side streets slated for repaving during the next two weeks as part of the city’s yearly paving plan, see the District Department of Transportation’s website.

Metro

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 5 a.m. on Monday, closing at 1 a.m. Saturday and midnight on Sunday and Monday.

Scheduled service adjustments will impact travel on the Blue, Orange, Yellow and Red lines, while commuters should be advised that Metro continues to run reduced train frequency on all lines due to ongoing repairs on the 7000-series. See below for information on specific lines.