Weekend Road and Rail: Overnight Beltway stops, I-66 work, emergency work in Md. and Red Line shutdown

Possible snow could complicate schedule construction and maintenance work on the Beltway, Interstate 66 and the Metro system. Here's what you need to know.

Snow in the forecast means work schedules could change like the weather, stay tuned!

There is a bridge demolition scheduled as part of the Interstate 66 Transformation work along with lane reductions at various locations. This includes the Beltway with overnight stops planned. A few emergency projects will stretch into the weekend in Maryland and Metro’s Red Line has scheduled closures.

Here’s what is currently planned for this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

This weekend, running Friday through Monday, a scheduled demolition will continue on the old I-66 ramp and retaining walls at Stringfellow Road, weather permitting, as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. There’s snow in the forecast, so be sure to stay tuned to WTOP traffic on the 8s for any up to the minute changes.

During this scheduled project, Stringfellow Road is reduced to a single lane, ramps to and from I-66 at Stringfellow Road will be closed. This all began on Wednesday night for the demolition of the old barrier and retaining walls along the I-66 ramps at Stringfellow Road and will continue this weekend during the daytime and overnight hours.

For crews to safely perform this work, the I-66 ramps to and from Stringfellow Road will be closed beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday, continuously through 5 a.m. Monday.

As a reminder, all work is weather dependent and subject to change, stay tuned for the latest and be sure to call the Traffic Center 24/7 at 866-304-WTOP with any updates.

There are other notable locations for work planned on the 66 Transformation Project this weekend including the following:

I-66 West approaching Manassas Safety Rest Area/east of Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)

Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12:10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-66 West will be reduced to one travel lane near the Manassas Safety Rest Area (about 1.5 miles east of Route 234 Business).

Friday and Saturday nights, drivers should expect periodic stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. (5 a.m. on weekend mornings).

I-66 East from Cedar Lane to Gallows Road

Friday, Feb. 11:10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work near Prosperity Avenue (about half a mile before Gallows Road), and bridge demolition at Gallows Road.

I-66 West from Interstate 495 to Gallows Road

Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12:10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for bridge pier construction.

I-495 North at I-66

Friday, Feb. 11:10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

Ramp from the I-495 Express Lanes North to I-66 West

Friday, Feb. 11, through Saturday, Feb. 12:10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will be closed. Overhead variable message boards will direct traffic to an alternate route.

Ramp from I-66 East to the I-495 Express Lanes North and South

Friday, Feb. 11:10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will be closed. Overhead variable message boards will direct traffic to an alternate route.

Ramp from I-66 West to the I-495 Express Lanes South

Friday, Feb. 11:10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will be closed. Overhead variable message boards will direct traffic to an alternate route.

Maryland

A few emergency work zones went into place this week, which are planned to extend through the weekend.

A water main break on U.S. 1/Baltimore Avenue in College Park requires traffic control and lane closures northbound between Pontiac Street and Quebec Street.

And on MD 4 in Prince George’s County, the northbound ramp to Ritchie Marlboro Road has been closed due to slope failure with detours posted through reconstruction.

There are always ongoing projects to Maryland roadways, most of which can be found on the state’s department of transportation website. There is a chance for inclement weather this weekend, which could hamper plans for work zones.

Here’s a reminder of a few impactful ongoing projects:

In Montgomery County, the intersection improvement project at MD 185/Connecticut Avenue and Jones Bridge Road/Kensington Parkway is a feature with single lane closures at off-peak times to include daily middays and overnights, Sunday through Thursday. This is planned through Summer 2023.

There is also resurfacing on U.S. 29/Colesville Road between Stewart Lane and St. Andrews way, which will occur at off-peak times through the spring, weather permitting.

On MD 190/River Road between Wilson Lane and Goldsboro Road, motorists will continue to see lane closures during off-peak times for improvements through the end of the year. And on Georgia Avenue between Gold Mine Road and Holiday Drive, a roadway relocation project is causing intermittent, off-peak closures through the end of the year.

On Interstate 270, there is a traffic congestion relief project and lane expansion work continuing simultaneously through the end of the year, during off-peak times, as the weather permits. For the congestion relief work, there are planned lane closures between Interstate 70 and the Capital Beltway, with the lane expansion work relegated southbound from MD 121 and MD 109.

There is continual Metro Purple Line work, which runs between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. This work has constant changes and updates, with new closures and completions happening daily. Be sure to check the Purple Line project page for updates.

Crews have begun an underground utility relocation at the intersection of Edwards Place and MD 193/University Boulevard, which is scheduled to continue for the next three weeks, weather permitting. This work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and weekends, as needed.

D.C.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has an ongoing Reconstruction of Florida Avenue and 9th Street NW Project, which is now temporarily closing lanes from Vermont Avenue to W Street. These lane closures are scheduled to continue through Tuesday, weather permitting.

The northbound construction will occur behind a temporary concrete barrier wall, between 9th and W streets, which will continue through Feb. 28.

As part of the ongoing Interstate 295/DC-295 Corridor Project, eastbound Suitland Parkway will be closed from South Capitol Street SE to MLK Jr. Avenue SE starting Friday night at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday for bridge construction as shown in the graphic.

This will include the closure of Exit 4A from I-295 Southbound to outbound Suitland Parkway SE. When eastbound Suitland Parkway SE is closed, Firth Sterling Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE will remain open to all traffic. A marked detour will be in place during these closures.

In addition, Potomac Avenue SE will be closed at the intersection with South Capitol Street SE starting at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday morning for roadway and utility work.

P Street SW between South Capitol St SW and Half Street SW will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Metro

This weekend, there is planned maintenance on Metrorail lines with single tracking and a Red Line shutdown.

There continues to be reduced levels of service due to the ongoing 7000-series railcar investigation. For the latest information, check out the Metrorail 7000-series return to service update.

Metro will operate during normal weekend hours, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday, serving all 91 stations.

Weekend Service Summary:

Red Line: Shutdown between Grosvenor and Medical Center for aerial structure repair.

Free shuttle buses provided.

Blue, Orange lines: Trains single tracking between Smithsonian and Federal Center SW for cable installation.

Silver Line: Trains operating between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only due to cable installation.

Transfer to/from Orange Line to continue trip.

Yellow, Green lines: Trains will single track between Fort Totten and Prince George’s Plaza due to rail work.