Weekend Road and Rail: Bridge work, Beltway and I-66 projects; Metro maintenance on all lines

After a long holiday hiatus, work is expected to ramp up again on I-66, the District bridges, the Beltway and on the Purple Line in Maryland. Weather has been an issue all week, be sure to stay tuned for the latest.

Here is what’s planned.

Roadwork

Virginia

As the New Year kicks off, we are definitely off to a bang weather-wise! And of course, the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project is set to continue between the Beltway and Gainesville to include the 12 interchanges along that 22-mile stretch. For a look into what to expect for the New Year, be sure to check out the VDOT project page for an overview.

Here’s a look at a few specifics planned for this weekend.

In Fairfax County:

I-66 East from Cedar Lane to Gallows Road Friday, Jan. 7: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for sound wall installation and core drilling.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West Friday, Jan. 7: 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be directed to continue north to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West, stay to the right to I-495 South, then follow signs to I-66 West.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East Friday, Jan. 7: 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Traffic will be directed to continue north to Route 7 East, travel about one mile, then follow signs to I-66 East.



In Prince William County:

I-66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road Friday, Jan. 14: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

I-66 West from Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway) to Route 29 Gainesville Friday, Jan. 7: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead sign installation. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

I-66 East and West approaching Manassas Safety Rest Area/east of Route 234 Business

Saturday, Jan. 8: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. I-66 East and West will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction east of Route 234 Business for overhead bridge beam installation. I-66 West will be closed with two-way traffic running in the I-66 East travel lanes during these hours. (All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to Sunday, Jan. 9, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., if inclement conditions occur.)



Maryland

In Prince George’s County, the I-95/I-495 Beltway bridges over Suitland Road and the Suitland Parkway, are in the process of the replaced in two locations. The two projects are both considered approximately 90% completed. This means there’s still work underway with off-peak lane and shoulder closures possible through this year.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) work includes new steel girder bridges with 25-foot by 6-inch-wide inside shoulders, allowing for possible future Beltway widening. Each new one-span bridge will be raised to provide additional under clearance with new lighting and stormwater management facilities. To stay up to date on this work and scheduling check out the MDOT SHA Project Portal.

Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties will see the return of the Metro Purple Line Project. This week, underground utility relocations began on Wayne Avenue near the Sligo Creek Parkway. There will be work on weekends continuing through April, which could mean lane and sidewalk closures through the area.

And, beginning on or about Jan. 13, crews will begin underground utility relocations on the north side of the CSX tracks between 16th Street and Fenwick Lane. This work will also be taking place daily through the end of January. For all specifics relating to this project, be sure to check the Purple Line construction website.

In St. Mary’s County, crews continue to resurface MD 235 Three Notch Road between Jacksons Road and Great Mills Road with single lane closures daily, Sunday to Thursday, through the fall.

DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) started work this week addressing bridges and preventive maintenance, which will see lane closures through Monday, Jan. 17, weather permitting. The following locations will see this planned work taking place during off-peak times, generally between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Traffic controls will be in place to warn drivers approaching these areas.

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge over Potomac Parkway: single lane closure needed on Theodore Roosevelt Bridge.

14th Street over I-395: single lane closures needed on 14th Street Bridge and underneath on I-395.

Malcolm X over South Capitol Street: single lane closures needed on Malcolm X Avenue.

Massachusetts Avenue over Rock Creek Parkway: single lane closures needed on Massachusetts Avenue.

9th Street at Convention Center: single lane closures needed on 9th Street at Convention Center.

In Northwest, there is now reconstruction underway at the intersection of Florida Avenue and 9th Street. DDOT is planning temporary lane closures at off peak times along 9th Street from U Street to Barry Place through Jan. 14, weather permitting. This project will be addressing traffic signals, streetlights, shared lanes and more. For a full understanding, check out the DDOT project page.

Metro

The ongoing Red Line shutdown continues between Twinbrook and Shady Grove for the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project with the Rockville and Shady Grove stations closed. For alternate modes of transportation during this project, check the WMATA website.

There’s maintenance planned this weekend for all other lines to include single tracking.

Metrorail continues to operate at reduced frequencies with the removal of all 7000-series railcars from service due to the ongoing Blue Line derailment investigation.

Metro will operate during normal weekend hours, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, serving 89 of 91 stations.

