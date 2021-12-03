Weekend Road & Rail: Va. Beltway closure, I-66 stops, bridge work in Md.; Metro maintenance

A big weekend closure is planned for the southbound Beltway in Virginia with lots of full stops overnight on I-66. A new bridge project will reduce lanes on popular commuter route in Frederick, Md. The I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project continues with closures through the weekend.

A big weekend closure is planned for the southbound Beltway in Virginia with lots of full stops overnight on I-66. A new bridge project will reduce lanes on popular commuter route in Frederick, Md. The I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project continues with closures through the weekend.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re hitting the road in the D.C. region this weekend.

Roadwork

Maryland

In Frederick, The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin a new project starting at 7 a.m. on Friday to rehabilitate the bridge on northbound US 15 (Catoctin Mountain Highway) over MD 77 (West Main Street) and Hunting Creek in Thurmont.

This bridge rehabilitation project will reduce the number of travel lanes from two to one for the next six to eight weeks. They are currently in phase two of this work replacing the original 1957 structure. More information about this project can be found online.

Motorists in Frederick should also be advised, the lane expansion project on southbound I-270 between MD-121 Clarksburg Road and MD-109 Old Hundred Road will continue to see single to multiple lane closures off-peak and overnight daily, Sunday through Thursday, until the end of the year.

In Prince George’s County, there is now an off-peak construction project on MD-223 Woodyard Road between Sherwood Drive and Victoria Drive with lane closures expected daily and Saturdays through next year. There is also work continuing at Woodyard Road and Dower House Road with overnight lane restrictions through the end of the year.

In Howard County, crews continue to pave MD-108 Clarksville Pike between Linden Linthicum Lane and the Little Patuxent River bridge, east of Davidge Drive. Travel through this area will be controlled by flaggers, Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, there continues to be various road construction locations related to the Metro Purple Line Project. Through the end of this month crews are continuing the lane restrictions on University Boulevard and 24th Avenue, Piney Branch Road, and Riggs Road. There is continued utility relocations with lanes restricted along Riverdale Road between 58th Street and Veterans Parkway, which will continue on weekends as needed.

Each week sees upgrades, changes and of course road closures. To stay up to date on this expansive project, check the Purple Line construction website.

Virginia

The big story for this weekend will be a full closure of southbound I-495, the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway, at the I-66 Interchange for overnight bridge beam installation. The work will be overnight both Friday and Saturday with travel reduced to two lanes by 10 p.m. each night and a full closure with detour set up between midnight and 5 a.m. This includes lanes and ramps of both the main and Beltway Express lanes.

Here is what motorists can expect:

Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4

I-495 South approaching I-66 Two lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. All lanes of I-495 South (Outer Loop) will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. nightly. Traffic will be directed to exit to I-66 West to U-turn at Nutley Street. The ramp from I-66 West to I-495 South will be closed.

I-495 South approaching I-66

This work is all part of the ongoing Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project with work continuing from Fairfax to Gainesville.

There are always additional projects happening. Be sure to stay tuned to WTOP traffic on the 8s for the latest. And, call the Traffic Center ­24/7 with any updates at 866-304-WTOP.

Here are a few notable closures planned for this weekend:

I-66 West east of I-495 Friday, Dec. 3: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North Friday, Dec. 3: 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. One lane will be closed nightly. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes. Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East Friday, Dec. 3: 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. There will be periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes.

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Vaden Drive Friday, Dec. 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed to reset barrier.

I-66 East at I-495 Friday, Dec. 3: 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Two lanes will be closed nightly for bridge beam installation with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes.

I-66 East and West from Route 29 Gainesville to Cub Run Friday, Dec. 3: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

I-66 East from east of Route 29 Centreville to Route 28 Friday, Dec. 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for cantilever installation with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes.

I-66 East over Compton Road Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, continuously through 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 One lane will be closed for bridge work.



DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has continuing lane and ramp closures planned for the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project through this weekend. Be sure to check the link for specific times and closures on I-295 / DC-295 from Laboratory Road to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue.

There will be a continued closure and detour of Firth Sterling Avenue between South Capitol and St Elizabeth’s Streets, SE, which continues nightly through 5 a.m. Monday morning. When Firth Sterling Avenue is closed, the Suitland Parkway will remain open.

This weekend, northbound south Capitol Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Metro

There is maintenance scheduled this weekend on the Blue,

Green and Silver Lines with the ongoing Red Line shutdown between Twinbrook and Shady Grove for the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project. The Rockville and Shady Grove stations remain closed. For the Red Line project, check out alternate modes of transportation on the WMATA website.

Metrorail continues to operate at reduced frequencies through the end of the year with the removal of all 7000-series railcars from service due to the ongoing Blue Line derailment investigation.

Metro will operate during normal weekend hours, 7 a.m. — 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. — midnight on Sunday, serving 89 of 91 stations.

Weekend service summary: