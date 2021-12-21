Metrobus says driver shortage affecting bus routes

Metrobus tweeted on Tuesday morning that some bus service may be canceled because of a bus operator shortage.
At 7:30 a.m., Metro said 16 bus lines were affected.
See the list of affected lines.
WTOP is contacting Metro to try to get more information.
