CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Transportation News » Metrobus says driver shortage…

Metrobus says driver shortage affecting bus routes

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 7:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metrobus tweeted on Tuesday morning that some bus service may be canceled because of a bus operator shortage.

At 7:30 a.m., Metro said 16 bus lines were affected.

See the list of affected lines.

WTOP is contacting Metro to try to get more information.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force pushes automated data sharing under draft strategy

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Oracle buys medical records company behind VA's EHR modernization for $28B

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up