Expect delays on VRE, MARC trains due to CSX problem

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

October 7, 2021, 5:57 AM

Expect delays on Virginia Railway Express and MARC trains. Both say CSX is having trouble communicating with its train crews.

In early tweets, VRE said, “Delays (are) likely this morning due to a system wide CSX outage affecting train orders getting to crews.”

Several VRE and MARC lines operate on tracks owned by CSX, which operates freight trains.

Some VRE trains on the Fredericksburg line are running 20 minutes late.

MARC said multiple trains are running late on the Brunswick Line, some delayed up to 25 minutes, for what it is calling “communication issues.”

MARC and VRE carry more than 56,000 riders every day.

WTOP has calls and emails out to CSX to find out more about the problems.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

