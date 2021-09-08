9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Traffic to be held at Bay and Key bridges Thursday for crane delivery

September 8, 2021, 9:25 AM

Traffic on the Bay and Key bridges in Maryland will be held temporarily in both directions Thursday so that ships can ferry four large cranes.

The first hold is expected to start at 10 a.m. at the Key Bridge in Baltimore and last for 15 to 30 minutes.

The second hold, at the Bay Bridge, is expected at 12 p.m. and will also last 15 to 30 minutes.

The Maryland Transportation Authority warned that the times and durations of the holds are approximate and will depend on both the vessels’ progress and the weather.

Get the latest updates from the WTOP Traffic Center.

Listen live online or tune into 103.5FM for traffic on the 8s.

