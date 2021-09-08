Traffic to be held at Bay and Key bridges Thursday for crane delivery

Traffic on the Bay and Key bridges in Maryland will be held temporarily in both directions Thursday so that marine vessels can ferry four large cranes.

The first hold is expected to start at 10 a.m. at the Key Bridge in Baltimore and last for 15 to 30 minutes.

The second hold, at the Bay Bridge, is expected at 12 p.m. and will also last 15 to 30 minutes.

The Maryland Transportation Authority warned that the times and durations of the holds are approximate and will depend on both the vessels’ progress and the weather.

