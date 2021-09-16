There are a few storms on tap for this weekend. That can always be a factor in scheduled roadwork, but for now there are stops planned for I-66 and the new Frederick Douglass Bridge, along with resurfacing on the Beltway.

There are a few storms on tap for this weekend.

That can always be a factor in scheduled roadwork, but for now there are stops planned for I-66 and the new Frederick Douglass Bridge, along with resurfacing on the Beltway.

Scheduled street closures are planned in the District due to some events, and Metro will be performing routine maintenance.

Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

D.C.

The long-awaited opening of the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge over the Anacostia River by way of South Capitol Street took place earlier this week.

The District Department of Transportation is still in the process of putting the finishing touches on this long-term project, with new overnight stops and off-peak lane closures that began this week.

As of Wednesday, and extending through Sept. 29, there is scheduled work weeknights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting.

With this work, DDOT plans full stoppages of all traffic, which should last up to 15 minutes multiple times each night. There will be no scheduled work when events are planned at Nationals Park and Audi Field.

The reason for the stops, DDOT says, is for testing and other work on the new bridge. More information on the improvement efforts underway along the 295 corridor can be found here.

On Saturday, the H Street Festival is back with street closures and parking restrictions. From about 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., H Street Northeast will be closed between Third and 14th streets Northeast. Please note this will affect DC Streetcar service.

In addition to this family fun event, U.S. Capitol Police have erected security fencing around the Capitol grounds and announced street closures because of the so-called “Justice for J6” demonstration on Saturday.

Street closures are expected to be put in place by 5 a.m. Saturday, with additional rolling closures possible between the Capitol grounds, National Mall and White House. More information on those closures and parking restrictions can be found here.

Virginia

Here is a look at what is planned for the Transform I-66 Outside the Beltway Project, weather permitting. Be sure to stay tuned to traffic on the 8s for any additional changes. And when you do find something different, be sure to call the 24/7 Traffic Center at 866-304-WTOP.

I-66 West at I-495, overnights (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) through Friday: Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work, with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

I-66 West from west of the Beltway to Cedar Lane, overnights (9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.) through Friday: Three lanes will be closed for path work.

Paving on Nutley Street closes lanes plus ramp to I-66 East (midnight to 4 a.m., and through 5 a.m. on Saturday): The ramp will be closed and detoured to I-66 West. Exit to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) for a U-turn.

I-66 West past U.S. Route 50 to Stringfellow Road, overnights (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) through Friday: Two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

I-66 East at U.S. Route 50, Friday and Saturday nights (9 p.m. to 9 a.m.): Two lanes will be closed to implement traffic shifts, with periodic stoppages.

Virginia Route 286 North and South at I-66, Friday and Saturday nights (9 p.m. to 8 a.m.):

Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work, with periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes.

I-66 West ramp to Stringfellow Road, Friday and Saturday nights (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.): The ramp will be closed. Stringfellow will be reduced to a single lane, with traffic alternating and periodic stoppages of up to 15 minutes.

Virginia Route 28 South to I-66 West, Friday night (10 p.m. to 4 a.m.) and Saturday night (midnight to 5 a.m.): The ramp will be closed, with traffic detoured farther south to exit at U.S. Route 29 South. Travel about 1 mile and follow the signs to I-66 West.

Ramp from Braddock and Walney roads to I-66 West, overnights (midnight to 4 a.m.) through Saturday: The ramp will be closed with traffic directed to Virginia Route 28 South. Exit to U.S. Route 29 South, travel about a mile, then follow the signs to I-66 West.

Ramp from I-66 East to U.S. Route 29 Centreville, overnights (10 p.m. to 4 a.m.) through Friday: The ramp will be closed and detoured farther east to Virginia Route 28 North. Stay left toward Braddock/Walney roads. Turn left onto Braddock Road West. Follow the signs for a left onto I-66 West, then back to U.S. Route 29 Centreville.

I-66 both ways before and after Virginia Route 234 Sudley Road Manassas, overnight (from about 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.) through Friday: Three lanes will be closed for paving and survey work.

Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, a new resurfacing project will begin Sunday night in Prince George’s County on the Capital Beltway. Crews will be working nightly between Arena Drive and Richie Marlboro Road through the fall.

Starting at 9 p.m. this Sunday on the Outer Loop, the process of milling the top layer of asphalt is set to begin overnights (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) weekly, Sunday through Thursday. This work will require lane closures, weather permitting. Motorists using this stretch of the Beltway should be prepared for any off-peak work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

In Silver Spring, work has begun on utility relocations along Wayne Avenue (Maryland 594A) from Fenton Street to Sligo Creek Parkway. This work will now take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily and on weekends as needed. Overnight work will occur intermittently, as scheduled by utility companies.

You can expect temporary lane and sidewalks closures, with flagging operations in place as needed.

Purple Line work continues as well. Find details on the Purple Line website.

Metro

Work on the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project will continue through Dec. 4, closing the Rockville and Shady Grove stations. There is free shuttle bus service, and both Metrobus and RideOn buses do provide options for travel between Shady Grove and Rockville. Find more information on those options here.

Metrorail will operate on a normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. on Saturday nights and midnight on Sunday nights. Trains will serve 89 of 91 stations, with scheduled service adjustments on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Weekend service summary:

Red Line:

Shady Grove and Rockville stations are closed through Dec. 4.

Buses replace trains with free shuttle service between Shady Grove, Rockville and Twinbrook.

Trains operate between Twinbrook and Glenmont only.

Blue and Orange Lines:

Trains will be single tracking between McPherson Square and Smithsonian because of scheduled maintenance.

Silver Line:

Trains operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only because of scheduled maintenance. Transfer to Orange Line to continue trip.

Green and Yellow Lines:

Trains operate on normal service.

Under federal law and for your safety and the safety of others, customers are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks while traveling on Metro.