New Amtrak line goes from Richmond to DC 3 times a day

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 27, 2021, 11:14 AM

Getting to D.C. from Richmond just got a little bit easier.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that Amtrak rail service along the Northeast corridor now has a new regional route that offers early morning service from Richmond’s Main Street Station to the District.

Northam celebrated the new Northeast Regional Route 51 as the first train departed at 5:35 a.m.

“If you’ve ever been stuck on I-95, you know we can’t pave our way out of congestion,” Northam said in a statement. “This new train offers quick, reliable service from the Commonwealth’s capital to Washington, D.C., connecting our two cities and making it easier for thousands of Virginians to get to work in the morning. Virginia is leading the nation in expanded access to high-performance rail — and I look forward to many more milestones ahead.”

There are three daily departure times, two in the morning and one in the evening. There are multiple stops along the way.

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Executive Director DJ Stadtler noted that, “Today’s resumption of this service, which includes the extension to Main Street Station, marks the return to pre-pandemic service levels in Virginia.”

“We are pleased to partner with Virginia to bring additional Amtrak service to the Main Street Station,” Ray Lang of Amtrak said in the statement. “As people feel comfortable traveling again, we are honored that our customers trust us on their journey as we are excited to welcome them onboard.”

Tickets can be bought online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

