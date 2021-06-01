CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 70% of Md. adults have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot | Restrictions still apply at some summer camps | Manassas schools receive $14 million in relief funds
Home » Transportation News » Virginia Railway Express returns…

Virginia Railway Express returns back to full service

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

June 1, 2021, 2:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Just in time for a return to the workplace — and what’s expected to be a decidedly busier tourist season — Virginia Railway Express has announced it’s restoring full service beginning Tuesday, June 1.

Things, though, won’t be exactly the same as they were pre-pandemic: The Fredericksburg Line will operate on a seasonal schedule, which will mean different arrival times in the afternoon. Amtrak’s Step-Up program is still suspended as well.

And riders will need to pack that mask before they head to the station.

“All social distancing and face covering requirements will remain in place,” VRE said in a statement. “We will also be continuing the enhanced cleaning efforts and other protocols implemented over the past year.”

For more information on the service schedule and fares, check out the VRE website.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up