Weekend Road and Rail: Paving in Md., sign work in DC, detour in Va.

The weather forecast is looking good for road work in the D.C. area over the weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Roadwork

DC

The District Department of Transportation has an emergency construction zone running through this weekend, along Interstate 295 southbound as part of the South Capitol Street Corridor — Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Project.

I-295 southbound will have a right lane closed at the Suitland Parkway through Monday, continuing last week’s lane closure. There will be traffic control guides in place for travelers to safely navigate this 24/7 work zone.

The Interstate 395 sign structure improvements project is scheduled Saturday too.

This week has seen off-peak daily and nightly lane closures and adjustments along that Southeast/Southwest Freeway and that will continue Friday night through Saturday.

Drivers will continue to see ramp closures between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. from the 9th Street Tunnel, 7th Street SW and Maine Avenue to northbound I-395/I-695 eastbound.

There will be only a single lane traveling on I-395/Southwest Freeway between Maine Avenue and South Capitol Street and intermittent stops of up to 30 minutes northbound between Maine Avenue and the 3rd Street Tunnel as well.

For the closure of the I-395 northbound access ramps from the 9th Street Tunnel, 7th Street SW, and Maine Avenue SW, traffic will be detoured to Maine Avenue SW to access I-395 northbound from South Capitol Street and I-695 eastbound from Washington Avenue SW.

On Saturday, the work is scheduled to continue between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a single lane closed on the ramps from I-395/I-695 SE/SW Freeway into the northbound 3rd Street Tunnel with a lane closed in both directions leading up to the ramp entrance.

During this time, the I-395 northbound ramp to C Street SW will be closed and detoured using Independence Avenue SW, 9th Street Tunnel.

Virginia

There is work expected to continue on the ever-changing landscape of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. This weekend there will be a pipe replacement project in Haymarket and a planned closure of Antioch Road.

Antioch Road/Route 681 will be closed and detoured between Gaines Road and Waterfall Road from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Those needing to reach areas of Antioch Road will have access; however, traffic will not be able to go beyond the pipe replacement area just south of Waterfall Road.

Through traffic will be detoured to Waterfall Road, Route 15/James Madison Highway and Route 55/John Marshall Highway to Antioch Road.

As far as the I-66 Transformation Project goes, there is set to be a demolition of the Jermantown Road Bridge, which spans Interstate 66 between Route 123 and US-50.

Beginning Friday night, and for seven days thereafter, motorists can expect lane closures and full stops on I-66 nightly.

This weekend, I-66 will be reduced to a single lane of travel approaching the Jermantown Road, beginning 9 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists traveling this stretch during that time can anticipate random full stops of up to 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 6:30 a.m. From Sunday through Thursday the closures are expected between 8:30 p.m. through 6 a.m. with full stops between 11:30 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The work at the I-66/I-495 Beltway Interchange will continue through this weekend with all westbound I-66 closed and detoured to Route 7. This closure happens nightly between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

This work closes the ramp from Interstate 495 Inner Loop northbound to I-66 westbound and from I-495 Express lanes south to go west as well.

On I-66 westbound at Nutley Street, paving has continued all week with two lanes closed nightly between 10:30 and 5 a.m., which will continue through Saturday.

In Fairfax, there is a separate zone scheduled to continue on eastbound I-66 approaching US-50, where two lanes have been closed nightly between 8:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.

This work is scheduled into Saturday morning. The ramp from I-66 westbound to eastbound US-50 will be closed and detoured too.

The Fairfax County Parkway at I-66 has work at the interchange nightly with only a single lane open and stops of up to 20 minutes at a time. This work has been happening all week and is scheduled through Saturday.

In Manassas, I-66 westbound has seen only a single lane open each night between the rest area and Sudley Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., which is scheduled through Saturday morning.

Plus, there has been three lanes closed each night at westbound I-66 after Route 234/Sudley Road to implement a traffic shift. The crew is scheduled to continue through this weekend, reopening the lanes by 7 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is set to begin a project on Sunday for the Interstate 70 bridge of US-15. Crews are set to begin at 9 p.m. to brace the planks underneath of the I-70 westbound bridge, which travels over the ramp to southbound US-15.

Crews are expected to close a lane nightly, Sunday through Friday, over the next two weeks. During this time, motorists can expect a single lane of travel on I-70 westbound and southbound US-15/westbound, with US-340 ramp closed.

With this ramp closure, travelers on westbound I-70 looking to access US-15 south will be directed farther west to U-turn at US-40 Alt/Old National Pike.

In Charles County, work continues on US-301 northbound between the Gov. Nice “Mac” Middleton and the Crain Memorial Welcome Center, with a right lane closed from maintenance repairs.

In Prince George’s County, inside of the Capital Beltway, the paving project on MD-5/Branch Avenue from the District line through Curtis Drive continues between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., as well as overnights between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., with work permitted during off-peak times through the spring of 2022.

And continual work can be expected on the I-95/I-495 Beltway between MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue and JBAB/Allentown Road, with lanes closed for the bridge replacement at Suitland Parkway.

This work closes single to multiple lanes nightly from 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday.

Metro

The ongoing platform project on the Blue Line continues. This means the Arlington Cemetery and Addison Road stations are closed. There will be work on the Yellow line, as part of the Potomac Yards construction.

Trains will be single-tracking between Braddock Road and Reagan National Airport.

On Sunday, there’s an emergency drill on the Green Line with a shutdown between Naylor Road and Branch Avenue, closing the Suitland and Branch Avenue stations.

You can find Metrorail weekend service adjustments on Metro’s website.