Weekend Road and Rail: Stops on the Beltway and I-66, sign work continues Downtown

Road and rail work is planned across the area, despite the forecast. Here's what you need to know if you're hitting the road in the D.C. region this weekend.

Even with rain in the forecast, work is scheduled to continue on the Beltway and Interstate 66 in Virginia with overnight full-stops possible in a few locations. Overnight work on the Maryland side of the Beltway is scheduled as well. Plus DDOT continues its multipronged signage work across the Southeast/Southwest Freeway into Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re hitting the road this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

It is commonplace for most drivers along I-66 to be on guard for an ever-changing landscape anywhere from the Beltway through Gainesville with the Transformation Project perpetually moving in a new direction.

This weekend I-66 west approaching I-495 will be closed for overhead bridge beam installation during the overnights.

This means the ramps from I-495 north, Inner Loop, to I-66 west and I-495 Express Lanes South, Outer Loop, to I-66 west will be closed aw well. This work is scheduled both Friday and Saturday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting.

The I-66/I-495 Interchange is being rebuilt as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

Stringfellow Road at the I-66 Interchange work continues this weekend too. Stringfellow Road at I-66 will be closed and detoured nightly, between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. weekends and until 4 a.m. Monday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting.

A few other overnight projects will stretch into this weekend, here are a few significant locations:

Overnights April 8-9, I-495 South Outer Loop approaching I-66 will be reduced to one travel lane with stoppages of up to 20 minutes for overhead bridge work with partial demolition

Overnights April 5-9, I-66 both ways approaching Route 50 will be reduced to one travel lane with stoppages of up to 20 minutes for overhead bridge work

Overnight ramp closures are planned for I-66 interchanges at I-495, Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) and Route 286

As these work zones are ever-changing between the Beltway and Gainesville, and with weather disrupting many planned events, a lot of changes can happen during off-peak hours.

Be sure to tune into WTOP News and traffic on the 8s for the latest. And, if you’re experiencing something that we’re not reporting, please be part of the process and give us a call at 866-304-WTOP.

Maryland

In Anne Arundel County, The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has started a new overnight ramp surfacing project for MD-100 ramps to MD-713/Arundel Mills Boulevard/Ridge Road this past week.

Weather permitting, crews will work with closures and flagging overnights between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. with delays and rerouting possible.

In Baltimore, the I-895 Harbor Tunnel Thruway project is slated to continue during off-peak hours with lane closures and shifts likely through the summer anywhere between the tunnels and Holabird Avenue exits.

This project is working fast toward completion, so there is still bridge rehabilitation ongoing which could create weekend delays with increased volume likely during the warmer weather ahead.

There continues to be ongoing work for I-270 with paving and rehabilitation during off-peak times.

In Frederick, overnight closures continue on the ramps to and from I-270 and MD-85 Buckeystown Pike for pipe installation. This work is expected to be completed this spring.

There could be Saturday work on MD-180 Jefferson Pike between US-340 and MD-17 Burkittsville Road as highway maintenance crews continue their roadway patching as well.

There could be single lane closures anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a project completion estimated by May.

In Howard County, motorists have encountered off-peak flagging operations on MD-104 Waterloo Road and MD-108 Old Annapolis Road and on MD-103 Meadowridge Road between US-1 Washington Boulevard and MD-100.

These closures are permitted daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for milling, paving and patching, which is projected to continue through May.

Crews continue to resurface MD-5 Branch Ave between the District Line and Curtis Drive. Expect single lane closures during daily off-peak day and overnight times, which include weekends from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This work rehabilitation project could take on various looks through its completion date of next spring.

In Montgomery County, work on the Beltway at the Northwest Branch Bridge will be permitted through next spring too. As of late, crews have been seen on the I-495 Outer Loop with single lane off-peak closures.

There is a separate ongoing project for the Beltway with bridge rehabilitation near Georgia Avenue. Crews work there between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily on both the Inner and Outer Loops between Georgia and Connecticut avenues with single lane closures possible.

Overnights, motorists could see up to three lanes closed with full traffic stops overnights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. with a project completion date of late fall. Keep it tuned to WTOP’s traffic on the 8s for the latest impacts to travel.

Another continuous bridge rehabilitation project is happening on the Beltway in Prince George’s County, as crews replace the Suitland Road overpass.

The road work there in some capacity is permitted 24/7 through year’s end. Motorists could encounter single to multiple lanes closed anywhere between MD-4 Pennsylvania Avenue and the Allentown Road/Joint Base Andrews exit.

The on-again-off-again Purple Line construction is on again, with motorists seeing some weekend impacts. They have begun some utility excavations along Strathmore Avenue between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue and as of late there have been eastbound lane closures.

Expect utility work relocations along MD-193 University Boulevard between Piney Branch MD-320 and Riggs Road MD-212 too, with lane closures possible during off-peak times to include weekends.

Work will be possible on Riggs Road MD-212 and Adelphi Road between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting, as well.

DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has begun a new project in Northwest along 16th Street at Columbia Road, Harvard Street and Mt. Pleasant Street.

This week saw the beginning of intermittent lane closures at those locations between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This does interrupt the two-way travel with travel lanes tapered for storm drain installation, maintenance hole and electrical work. Due to this work, which is scheduled through next week, there are parking restrictions now in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Crews are relocating traffic signals at these locations, so there will be temporary traffic controls in place throughout the duration of the work to guide both motorists and pedestrians.

Work begins this week in Southeast along New Jersey Avenue too. DDOT is expected to have daily lane closures for maintenance activities along New Jersey Avenue over the CSX Railroad and Virginia Avenue.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., crews are permitted to have single lane closures directed by traffic controls for approaching motorists. This will cause heavy delays, which will likely ripple through the grid. Be sure to have your workarounds planned out.

DDOT is continuing the I-295/DC 295 Corridor Project through the weekend as well, weather permitting.

Crews will temporarily close roadways, lanes, ramps and shoulders to perform construction activities along I-295/DC 295 and nearby local roads.

Daily closures will typically take place between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nightly closures will typically take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day.

The single lane closures occur daily with nightly double lane closures possible anywhere between Laboratory Road/ U.S. Naval Research Lab and I-695/11th Street Bridge.

Single lane closures will be possible for South Capitol Street anywhere between Firth Sterling Avenue and N Street SE and on the Suitland Parkway between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and South Capitol Street SE too. Again, the nightly off-peak work could impact multiple lanes of travel.

Firth Sterling Avenue will be closed during this time between South Capitol Street SE and St. Elizabeth’s Avenue SE too, with a detour posted.

This weekend will see the work around Nationals Park again with northbound South Capitol Street closed and detoured between Potomac Avenue and P Street SE too. These closures are scheduled to be in place, weather permitting, between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Interstate 395 Sign Structure Improvement Project is planned nightly into Saturday, as well. Crews have been focused on the replacement and repair of existing sign structures along the I-395 corridor.

This includes installation of overhead traffic guide signs (sign mounting structures and panels), electrical systems, and lighting fixtures, plus the removal of existing overhead signs, sign structures, and electrical systems.

The project will provide corridor-wide improvements to the guide signing and lighting between the 12th Street Tunnel and D Street SW.

There will be single to double lane closures possible in either direction, which will impact a few ramps along the way too. Closures will continue into Saturday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with much of the focus planned for and in the 3rd Street Tunnel.

The ramp from I-395 northbound to C Street SW is scheduled to be closed a detoured during this time.

Metro

This weekend sees no Blue Line services continuing with the ongoing platform project scheduled through May 23.

This work closes the Arlington Cemetery (Blue Line) and Addison Road (Blue and Silver) stations, which will be the only stations closed this weekend.

There will be late night single tracking for fastener renewal continuing on the Green Line — between L’Enfant Plaza and Navy Yard-Ballpark after 10 p.m. — and Orange and Silver lines between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon.

The late night single tracking will continue through this weekend on the Green and Yellow lines between Mt. Vernon Square and L’Enfant Plaza with fastener renewal.

Metro operates on normal weekend hours from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday serving 89 of the 91 stations.

Weekend service summary: