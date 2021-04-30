Weekend Road and Rail: Stops on the Beltway and I-66, Greenway closes for race

Overnight stops on the Beltway and I-66, tunnel closures in D.C. and Metro Blue Line closures. What you need to know to get around this weekend.

The weather this weekend will be work-friendly and most projects are expected to be going forward. This means the overnight stops on the Beltway and Interstate 66 in Virginia, 9th Street Tunnel closures in D.C. and of course Beltway work on the Northwest Branch Bridge. But Saturday, there will be a rare closure of the Dulles Greenway for a road race.

Here’s what you need to know before heading out the door in the D.C. region this weekend.

Roadwork

DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has a daily streetlight inspection project continuing into this weekend. This entails closing lanes and ramps of the 9th Street Tunnel between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday through Monday, weather permitting of course.

Motorists traveling during these times can expect:

Road closure at entrance to 9th Street Expressway SW from D Street SW

Ramp closure from 9th Street Expressway SW that connects to I-395 Northbound SW

Left lane closure on I-395 Northbound from 9th Street Expressway SW to approximately between 7th Street SW and 6th Street SW

There will be traffic controls in place to warn drivers approaching these work zones. Motorists should anticipate moderate-to-heavy delays and drivers are advised to stay alert while traveling through these locations and to be observant of the inspection personnel.

This week saw the beginning of a paving project in Northwest along I Street. This repaving work will be daily between 13th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather allowing, with a project completion date sometime in late May.

There is a new temporarily project as part of the I-295 Corridor Rehabilitation Project too, which will close single lanes and shoulders along I-295/DC 295 corridor now through about May 15 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.

In Northeast, there are two lane closures on I-295, (Alternating northbound and southbound), between Nannie Helen Avenue Benning Road, nightly through Saturday.

Virginia

As per usual, into this weekend motorists overnight along I-66 will see a variety of work with ramp, lane and sometimes full closures with myriad projects incorporated in the I-66 Transforms Outside the Beltway Project. But this weekend will see a rare closure for a race on the Dulles Greenway.

Both Friday and Saturday overnights, overhead bridge work at the I-66/I-495 Beltway Interchange will see lane and ramp closures with full traffic stops. Drivers on the I-495 Outer Loop southbound and I-66 westbound should expect delays as both roadways will be reduced to a single lane approaching the I-66/I-495 Interchange each night.

There will be random full stops of traffic up to 20 minutes as well, which are expected to occur several times each night.

There will be a short detour for those traveling on southbound I-495 too, which will push traffic into the I-495 Express lanes at no charge for the detour. During this work, the ramp from I-66 westbound to the I-495 Outer Loop will be closed and detoured as well.

Drivers on the I-495 South/Outer Loop from Route 7/Leesburg Pike to I-66 can expect this work overnights through the weekend between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with travel reduced to a single lane and stops of up to 20 minutes.

There are still a few other locations along I-66 seeing overnight ramp and lane closures, which continue into the weekend.

Interstate 66 eastbound is being reduced to two lanes approaching and passing US-50 in Fairfax for overhead bridge work. This will continue through 9 a.m. Saturday, with Route 50 westbound at I-66 having a lane reduced on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In Fairfax, there is work continuing at the Route 286-Fairfax County Parkway/I-66 Interchange. The northbound Fairfax County Parkway is reduced to a single lane nightly between US-29 and I-66 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In Gainesville, I-66 eastbound is reduced to a single from US-29 through Groveton Road. This bridge surveying crew works nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will continue into Saturday morning.

Work continues on US-29 between University and Heathcote boulevards, with travel reduced to a single lane between 8 p.m. 5 a.m.

As these work zones are ever-changing between the Beltway and Gainesville, and with weather disrupting many planned events, a lot of changes can happen during off-peak hours.

This Saturday, there will be a closure on the Dulles Greenway for the inaugural Run the Greenway 5K and 10K race. The Dulles Greenway/Route 267 West will be closed between Route 28 through exit 6/Ashburn Village Boulevard. Eastbound will remain open.

Beginning at 3 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. the following closures will be taking place:

28 North on ramp to the Dulles Greenway

Route 606/Old Ox Road

Route 607/Loudoun County Parkway

Ramp G to 267 West from Eastbound Dulles International Airport Access Highway

All traffic exiting the airport expecting to use Ramp G to 267 West will be rerouted to Route 28 North

Traffic exiting the Dulles Toll Road West bound must exit at 9A or 9B to avoid the Dulles Greenway closure

Travelers should expect traffic delays at the intersection of Route 606/Old Ox Road and Ariane Way. Variable message signs will be displayed before the event to inform the traveling public of the upcoming detour around the closure.

The Dulles Greenway encourages travelers to use Waxpool Road to Route 772 or Route 28 North to Route 7 to bypass the event.

Maryland

The Intersection Improvement Project is underway along MD-185/Connecticut Avenue and Jones Bridge Road daily with single lane closures during off peak times likely 7 days a week through the summer of 2023.

There is off-peak work likely to continue on the I-495 Beltway Outer Loop over the Northwest Branch Bridge, just after New Hampshire Avenue. This off-peak work will have single-lane closures likely between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through May.

In Prince George’s County, motorists inside of the Beltway have felt the delays from a paving project on MD-5/Branch Avenue from the District line through Curtis Drive between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as overnights between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

This project is permitted during off-peak times through the spring of 2022.

Metro

This weekend sees no Blue Line services with the ongoing platform project that closes the Arlington Cemetery (Blue Line) and Addison Road (Blue and Silver) stations.

There is going to be a shutdown on the Green/Yellow line for upcoming platform improvement preparations between Fort Totten and Greenbelt too.

Due to this shutdown, the West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park and Greenbelt stations will be closed. Potomac Yard construction will have the Yellow line single-tracking between Braddock Road and National Airport as well.

Metro will operate its normal hours this weekend, from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday. Due to the scheduled service adjustments on the Green and Yellow lines, trains will serve 85 of the 91 stations.

Weekend service summary:

Red Line: Trains every 12-15 minutes

Blue Line: No service Arlington Cemetery, Addison Road stations closed Free shuttles provided Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn St. stations served by additional Yellow Line trains, operating between Franconia-Springfield and National Airport Travelers to/from Virginia and DC via Yellow Line may transfer at King Sreet-Old Town, Braddock Road or National Airport

Orange Line: Trains every 15-20 minutes

Silver Line: Trains every 15-20 minutes Addison Road station closed Free shuttles between Capitol Heights and Addison Road

Yellow Line: Trains every 24 minutes In two segments, between Huntington and Fort Totten and Franconia-Springfield and Mt. Vernon Square West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park-U of Md and Greenbelt Stations are closed Free shuttle buses provided Customers traveling to/from stations north of Mt. Vernon Square should transfer to the Green Line to continue their trip

Green Line: Trains every 24 minutes between Branch Ave and Fort Totten only. West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park-U of Md and Greenbelt Stations are closed Free shuttle buses provided



For your safety and the safety of others, customers are required to wear cloth face coverings or masks while traveling on Metro.