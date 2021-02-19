Weekend Road and Rail: Freezing temperatures could stall roadwork; Blue, Yellow and Green Line shutdowns

Below-freezing temperatures through the weekend could affect travel conditions and limit scheduled roadwork across the D.C. area.

With the D.C. region expected to have below-freezing temperatures through the weekend, it could affect travel conditions and limit scheduled roadwork.

We will mention a few projects that are scheduled, some changes that took place this past week and take a look at what is happening on Metro.

Travelers across the region should be mindful, with temperatures not likely to get above freezing until Sunday, road treatment crews will need lots of room to work on snow and ice removal on a constant basis.

Roadwork

Virginia

A few work zones on Interstate 66 will most likely be impacted and rescheduled due to inclement weather.

That includes scheduled work to continue into this weekend for the Outside the Beltway Project include I-66 at the US-50 Fairfax interchange and for I-66 and Stringfellow Road.

In Fairfax, I-66 was scheduled to be reduced to one travel lane in each direction at Route 50 during the overnight for overhead bridge beam installation.

Two-way traffic will run on the westbound lanes when this work does take place. So far, it has been rescheduled every night this week, and considering this weekend’s forecast, it doesn’t seem like it will be plausible.

If there is a chance to continue this work, it will impact travel on I-66 between Monument Drive and Waples Mill Road.

Travel here will be reduced to a single lane with two-way travel in the westbound lanes on or about 10 p.m. with lanes scheduled to reopen by 5:30 a.m. the next morning.

During this single lane travel pattern, police will be on-hand to assist with traffic control, which will be separated by barrels.

When this work is able to occur, the ramps to and from Monument Drive and US-50 will be closed and detoured. US-50 will also be reduced to a single lane of travel with periodic stops of up to 20 minutes at a time.

There has also been a scheduled closure of Stringfellow Road approaching I-66 planned for this weekend.

This work, which is for overhead bridge beam installation, was planned to have full road closure and detour nightly between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

It will be difficult to tell if the weather is going to impact this work, so here’s a glimpse of the detour in case it is able to occur. Keep in mind, if canceled over the weekend, it will be pushed into next week.

In Centreville, overnight work is also tentative for I-66 westbound from US-29 through Cub Run reduced to a single lane to implement a traffic shift.

And there is also work planned for bridge demolition for US-29 at I-66, which if weather cooperates, crews will reduce US-29 to a single lane between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. nightly.

Travelers on I-66 are all too aware of the ever-changing landscape between the Beltway and Gainesville for this ongoing transformation project.

With lane shifts and ramp closures and nightly work almost a constant concern, it is worth noting when the temporary long-term closures are implemented.

That’s what happened this week with the new temporary ramp for those traveling I-66 westbound to access northbound Nutley Street. The ramp has been shifted (in case you missed it), so be prepared for new signs and exit with caution.

Maryland

In a release from the Maryland Department of Transportation, (MDOT SHA), there were no new big projects being mentioned for this weekend.

Also, a reminder that road treatment crews performing snow and ice removal will likely be a constant feature into the weekend. Maryland motorists should give the crews lots of room to perform these tasks, so keep your speeds down on approach.

The work zones that have been scheduled into this weekend are subject to change and cancellation due to unfavorable weather conditions in the region.

The bridge work on the I-495 Capital Beltway, in two locations, for revamping Georgia Avenue over I-495 and for the resurfacing of I-495 bridge over the Suitland Parkway, could show up with lane restrictions when possible for any off-peak times — i.e. the weekend.

There is also a 24/7 resurfacing project being permitted on the Beltway in Montgomery County between Connecticut Avenue and the I-270 Spur merge. This work has seen overnight single and double lane closures nightly.

In Prince George’s County, there is a new long-term project that has been implemented on US-1 for sewer reconstruction on Baltimore Avenue at Navahoe Street.

This work has a 24-hour continuous closure of US 1 at Navahoe Street with a detour posted through late March. Alternate routes for drivers here include, Berwyn House Road, Lakeland Road, Rhode Island Avenue and 48th Avenue.

The Purple Line work has also resumed along MD 201/Kenilworth Avenue between Campus Drive and MD 410/Riverdale Road.

Crews have resumed daytime and nighttime utility relocations between 7 a.m.–5 p.m. and 7 p.m.–7 a.m. on weekdays and weekends when temporary lane closures will occur.

DC

Travel in the District, and any associated roadwork, is also on a tricky projected path due to the weather forecast. That said, there is a big work zone that was being planned for this weekend, but remember, if this work doesn’t take place it will be moved into next week.

The planned work would have a temporary full closure of the I-395 Southwest Freeway heading southbound at the 6th and 7th Street SW exit 4. between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m., where crews are still working diligently overnight on the sign replacement project.

This work will reduce travel to one lane with 30-minute full stoppages possible between the Center Leg Freeway (3rd St Tunnel) and the 6th Street SW/7th Street SW ramp. This closure will include the ramp from the 9th Street Tunnel, which will be closed and detoured.

Metro

This is only the second weekend of Metro’s Platform Project encompassing the Blue Line, which closes the Arlington National Cemetery (Blue Line) and the Addison Road (Blue and Silver) stations through May 23.

This means a full Blue Line shutdown with Arlington National Cemetery being the only station exclusively served by the Blue Line.

There will also be a shutdown on the Green and Yellow lines this weekend between Fort Totten and Greenbelt with the West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park and Greenbelt stations closed for preparation for that future Platform Improvement Project.

The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, with 87 of 91 stations being serviced. With no Blue Line service, additional Yellow Line service will operate between Franconia-Springfield and Mt Vernon Sq.

Weekend Service Summary:

Red Line: Trains every 12-15 minutes.

Blue Line: No train service.

• Arlington Cemetery, Addison Rd stations closed.

• Free shuttles provided.

• Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn St. stations served by additional Yellow Line trains operating between Franconia-Springfield and National Airport.

• Travelers to/from Virginia and DC via Yellow Line may transfer at King St-Old Town, Braddock Rd or National Airport.

Silver Line: Trains every 15-20 min

• Addison Rd station closed

• Free shuttles between Capitol Heights and Addison Rd.

Yellow Line and Green Line: trains every 15-20 minutes

• West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park and Greenbelt stations closed.

• Free shuttles provided.

Orange Line: Trains every 15-20 minutes.

Federal law requires customers to wear face masks in Metro stations, on board trains and buses. Please cover your nose and mouth.