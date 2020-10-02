Weekend road and rail: Paving in DC; expansion work on I-395, I-66; Orange line single-tracking

Big plans for the first weekend of October? Know before you go. Here are the following road work and Metrorail disruptions this weekend.

Paving continues in D.C. with work scheduled at a roadway nexus. Work continues to expand on interstates 66 and 395. Metrorail maintenance will see single-tracking on the Orange Line. Here’s what you need to know this weekend.

Road work

Virginia

Overnight road work is scheduled for I-395 as part of the Virginia Express Lanes Expansion project.

Along I-395, at least two lanes may be closed between Seminary and Glebe roads from Friday night into Saturday morning.

A single-lane closure goes into effect around 9:30 p.m. each night, expanding to two lanes at 10 p.m. Expect overnight ramp closure at Glebe Road (Exit 7A) on I-395 northbound, as well as narrowed ramps at Duke Street.

Inside of the Beltway, the I-66 Widening Project will add an additional travel lane along approximately 4 miles of eastbound I-66, from the Dulles Connector Road to Fairfax Drive (Exit 71).

Adding another travel lane to this portion of eastbound I-66 addresses a well-known choke point for morning and evening rush hours, as well as weekends.

This project has seen weekend lane closures, as weather and crews permit. Motorists through this area should always be on guard for changing traffic patterns and lanes closures.

In Fairfax County, the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project has seen overnight lane closures and periodic stops on I-66 westbound near Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) for overhead sign removal this week.

This work is scheduled to pick up again overnight Sunday and Monday between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., with stops needed for Dominion Energy to run overhead wires at Route 123.

The plan for this work will include three 20-minute stoppages that will happen simultaneously in both directions of I-66 each night.

This week in Centreville, new ramps at Route 28 and I-66 opened up. A new ramp from Route 28 south to eastbound I-66 is now open. It is a new right turn onto a clover leaf, with the northbound ramp going eastbound located about 500 feet farther north. The southbound left turn lanes that go eastbound onto I-66 have been permanently closed.

D.C.

A work project has been implemented by the District Department of Transportation, or DDOT, for Interstate 695 (the Southeast/Southwest Freeway) over 11th Street Southeast.

This work will continue through Sunday between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. There are scheduled lane closures and possible stops and detours during this time.

The work, scheduled in segments, will begin on the Southeast Freeway (I-695) from Virginia Avenue/2nd Street Southeast to South Capitol Street Southwest. The left westbound lane will be closed, followed by the left side heading eastbound, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be traffic control signs in place warning drivers approaching the areas. Motorists should anticipate moderate-to-heavy delays due to the lane closures. Drivers are advised to stay alert while traveling through these locations and to be observant of the inspection personnel.

Effective Friday, watch for a new travel pattern on southbound DC-295, north of Howard Road. DDOT will have a new temporary lane splitting the two right lanes.

In Northwest, DDOT has scheduled temporary lane closures and parking restrictions on 14th Street, from New York Avenue to Thomas Circle Friday through Oct. 30. These closures and restrictions are part of work to resurface the roadway daily from 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.

Parking restriction signs will be posted at least 72 hours in advance at locations where parking will not be allowed.

Traffic control devices will be in place. Motorists should anticipate moderate delays due to the lane closures.

Here are a few other PaveDC locations that are scheduled this weekend:

In Northwest

6th Street between V and Bryant streets

7th Street between Massachusetts and Pennsylvania avenues

Wisconsin Avenue between M Street and Whitehaven Parkway

Tracy Place between 24th Street and Kalorama Road

In Southwest

4th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

In Northeast

Central Avenue between 30th Street and Bladensburg Road

D Street between 12th and 13th streets

In Southeast

Falls Terrace between Alabama Avenue and E Street

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, or MDOT SHA, has begun improving northbound U.S. 15 (Catoctin Mountain Highway), between Orndorff Road and the Pennsylvania state line.

This 5-mile span of road surface improvement requires single-lane and shoulder closures, with a completion time estimated by November. This daily project will use barrels, cones and signs to help motorists navigate the work zone with reduced speeds, as well as changing travel patterns.

A few long-term weekend projects to be aware of continue in Frederick County, on the Maryland 28 (Dickerson Road) bridge over the Monocacy River. There will be total bridge closures from Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

In Anne Arundel County, Route 32 between Maryland 295/Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Maryland 198, there will be nighttime single-lane closures for resurfacing between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Metro

Metrorail is continuing its normal service with weekend maintenance work. This includes the minimal impact platform rehabilitation project at Reagan National Airport.

Metrorail will run normal service schedule with all stations open and trains operating from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Weekend service summary