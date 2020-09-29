Virginia man accused of DUI, manslaughter after I-95 crash

A Dumfries, Virginia, man has been arrested after a fatal crash last week on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, state police said.

Prentis C. Carmichael, 27, is accused of driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday on I-95, at the 161 mile marker.

State police said Carmichael, who was driving a van at the time, was speeding southbound on I-95 when he came to stopped traffic. He couldn’t stop the van in time and rear-ended a sedan, and the impact caused each vehicle to hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer, state police said.

The driver of the sedan, Hassan Sarwat Siddig, 26, of Woodbridge, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries the next morning. State police said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who state police said was a 55-year-old Florida man, was not injured.

Carmichael was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. State police said he wore a seatbelt.