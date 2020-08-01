1 dead in I-95 crash near Lorton, Va.

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 near Lorton, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 near Lorton, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 before Lorton (Exit 163) in Fairfax County just before 6 a.m. Saturday, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

There is one confirmed fatality from the crash. Their identity had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

A traffic camera operated by the Virginia Department of Transportation showed a pickup truck and a white sedan involved, the latter with severe damage to its front half.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports only one left lane is open due to an ongoing investigation. Northbound drivers should plan for significant delays from the Occoquan River crossing to near the exit for Lorton.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

Below is the area of the crash: