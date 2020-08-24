Heavy traffic delays on I-95 in Stafford County after tractor-trailer overturned

All lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford, Virginia, are open again to traffic after a tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning.
I-95 NORTHBOUND: #TrafficAlert #Stafford All I-95 NB lanes remain closed at Exit 143 (Garrisonville Rd.) for overturned tractor-trailer, w/around 6 miles of delay. Traffic intermittently using shoulder. @staffordvagov @staffcosheriff @FxbgGov @FXBGPolice pic.twitter.com/vfx10GpsFd
— VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) August 24, 2020
The large vehicle hauling gravel was traveling on I-95 northbound past Fredericksburg when it overturned at the ramp for Exit 143/VA-610 Garrisonville at about 7:20 a.m. Monday, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.
Delays began building quickly and stretched back to the Centreport Parkway.
The vehicle was removed from the roadway with the help of a large crane, by 8:45 a.m., but spilled gravel from the vehicle blocked some I-95 northbound lanes for another hour.
All lanes were open to traffic by 9:54 a.m., but delays remain extensive.