Weekend road and rail: Lanes and ramp closures for I-295 / DC-295 and stops for both Suitland Parkway and I-66

The Cedar Lane bridge project continues to impact the drive in Fairfax County on I-66 through the remainder of the week. Progress on the Purple Line and work continues on 295 in southeast D.C.

The transformation of I-66 continues to work full steam ahead, with more work planned near the Cedar Lane Bridge through Saturday.

The Purple Line work will occupy lanes at the junction of the Baltimore Washington Parkway and Riverdale Road this weekend, and interchange work will continue to revamp the Interstate 295 corridor and the Suitland Parkway.

Roadwork

Virginia

In Fairfax, beam installation is now complete for the new Cedar Lane Bridge. Cross frame installation and other work will require additional overnight lane closures and traffic stoppages on I-66 from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18.

During the overnight hours, I-66 in both directions will be reduced to one travel lane, with stoppages of up to 20 minutes approaching Cedar Lane in Vienna for overhead bridge work at Cedar Lane.

The Cedar Lane bridge over I-66 is being rebuilt to accommodate the widening of I-66 and will include a shared-use path and wider sidewalk, as well as a nearby connection to the new shared-use path being built along I-66.

The bridge work, which began May 15, will generate closures for a total of about six months. A posted detour directs drivers to Gallows Road to cross I-66 using either Cottage Street (north side of I-66) or Hilltop Road and Lee Highway (south side of I-66).

Drivers can expect I-66 westbound to be reduced to one travel lane approaching Cedar Lane through Friday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. (including early in the morning on Sept. 19) nightly as crews perform the overhead bridge work.

There will be periodic traffic stoppages of up to 20 minutes between midnight and 4 a.m., with all lanes scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Currently, this is the latest plan from VDOT, but all schedules are subject to change and remain weather dependent.

Also scheduled into Saturday, there will be overnight closures in Manassas off the ramp from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to I-66 west and I-66 westbound to Route 234 Business south scheduled for Sept. 14 to Sept. 18.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, the overnight closures will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Then on Friday night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., the ramp will be closed. As a detour, drivers will be directed to Route 234 Business northbound to turn right at the traffic signal onto Battleview Parkway to make a right at Infantry Ridge Road, turn left on Battleview Parkway and left at the signal onto Route 234 Business southbound.

The ramp from Route 234 Business to I-66 westbound will also be closed. For a detour here, drivers are sent north of I-66 to Route 29 southbound to travel about four miles, then follow signs to I-66 West. As an alternate, drivers on Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) can proceed west on Balls Ford Road, turn right on to Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) northbound and follow signs for I-66 West.

Also, expect the work to continue on I-66 westbound between Route 234 Business to Groveton Road, with single and multiple lanes closures for extended paving operations. The HOV lane is already closed indefinitely. There will be additional lanes closed daily, and nightly only one lane will be open between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Maryland

The rehabilitation work that has been on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop between MD 650 (New Hampshire Avenue) and MD 193 (University Boulevard) for permanent bridge joint repairs is now expected to continue through late fall. There continues to be intermittent single and multiple lane closures weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and overnight, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In Prince George’s County, MDSHA will be conducting a routine bridge inspection on I-95/I-495 Capital Beltway at Arena Dr. with overnight lane closures scheduled. In both directions of the Beltway (Inner and Outer Loop), motorists will see single- to double-lane closures at a time between the hours of 3:00 a.m and 10:00 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

In Riverdale Park, the Purple Line Project will be active throughout September for the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the Riverdale Road overpass, and on Riverdale Road between Kenilworth Avenue and Veterans Parkway.

The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends. Ongoing, and weather permitting, workers may intermittently close one lane on the northbound and/or southbound sides of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Riverdale Road. Exit ramps and on-ramps may also be affected.

Also, with this work, crews will be relocating utilities along Riverdale Road between the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and 67th Place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the intermittent lane closures and traffic controlled by flaggers. Expect lanes to also be closed on 66th and 67th Avenues and along Kenilworth Avenue between Riverdale Road and River Road.

D.C.

The District Department of Transportation will temporarily close lanes, ramps and shoulders on the following roadways for construction activities along and near the I-295 / DC 295 corridor, weather permitting.

• I-295 northbound from Laboratory Road / US Naval Research Lab (Exit 1) to I-695 to I-395 Downtown (Exit 5A).

Up to two lanes closed — 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday.

• I-295 southbound from I-695 (Exits 1B-C) to Laboratory Road / US Naval Research Lab (Exit 1).

Up to two lanes closed — 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday.

• South Capitol Street, SE/SW from Firth Sterling Avenue, SE to N Street, SE.

Single lane closed both ways — daily through Sunday.

Up to two lanes closed each way from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday.

• South Capitol Street, SE/SW between MLK Jr. Avenue, SE and Malcolm X Avenue, SE.

Single lane closed daily 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Suitland Parkway, SE between Firth Sterling Avenue and South Capitol Street, SE.

Single lane closed daily 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday.

Up to two lanes closed overnights 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Saturday.

Full closure with detour on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Firth Sterling Avenue between South Capitol Street and Howard Road, SE.

Single lane daily 9:30 to 4 p.m. and overnights from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday.

Full closures and detour on Saturday from 5 a.m. through 9 p.m.

For more on DDOT’s efforts to improve 295.

Metro

With release of their weekend Metrorail service for Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20, Metrorail will run normal service on all lines this weekend. All 91 stations will be open with trains operating from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The Platform Reconstruction Project does continue at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, with no impact to service and no additional track work scheduled.

The hours of operation are now on a normal weekend scheduled, after the COVID-19 precautionary closures lifted, and no more reduced service, but as always, due to continuing health concerns and for your safety and the safety of others, customers are required to wear face coverings or masks while using mass transit.

Weekend service summary:

• Red Line — trains are scheduled every 12-15 minutes.

• Blue, Orange, Silver, Green and Yellow Line — trains are scheduled every 15-20 minutes.