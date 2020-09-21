Improvements are coming to Memorial Circle, and they're aimed at improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists who frequently use the area near the D.C.-Virginia border.

The National Park Service said it is taking action to make the roads and trails safer starting on Monday.

These include higher-visibility crosswalks, new signs and rapid flashing beacons, clearer lane markings and a repaved road surface.

“The changes will make it easier for drivers to navigate the area, while prioritizing safety for pedestrians and cyclists,” George Washington Parkway Superintendent Charles Cuvelier said in a news release.

Most of the work will not need road closures, but crews might temporarily narrow lanes overnight and during off-peak hours. Work is not scheduled during morning and evening rush hours.

One of two ramps from South Arlington to South Washington boulevards will be permanently closed during the work. Drivers should follow the signed route to the other ramp.

The work is scheduled to be finished at the end of October. Read more about the work and see diagrams on the National Park Service’s website.

Below is the area where the work will be done.