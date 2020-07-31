Weekend road and rail: Planned stops on I-66; Red Line work with changes

Metro’s 24/7 summer track work project has moved to the Red Line and more changes are in store for this weekend. See the biggest road and rail projects that could impact your commute.

Stops are scheduled as Interstate 66 Transforms Outside the Beltway, and bridge reconstruction and paving are happening in Maryland.

Metro

Through Saturday, Aug. 1, work continues on the Red Line with the Takoma Park station closed. Buses will be replacing trains between Fort Totten and Silver Spring stations.

The free shuttle service that will be provided continues to make a stop at the Takoma Station, but Metro recommends commuters add up to 20 minutes of extra travel time to their trips.

Riders can also consider using the Green/Yellow Lines as an alternate route when traveling between Fort Totten and Gallery Place-Chinatown.

The new variation of the Red Line track work begins Sunday with buses replacing trains between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Friendship Heights stations. This new work is scheduled through Aug. 14 and will see the Medical Center and Bethesda stations closed, with the free shuttle service scheduled to make stops at those two stations.

The summer platform rehabilitation project and shutdown continues, and nine Metrorail stations on the Orange and Silver Lines remain closed.

With no Silver Line trains, Orange Line trains operate between Ballston-MU and New Carrollton only. All stations west of Ballston-MU remain closed, and stations between Ballston-MU and Largo Town Center continue to be served by Orange and/or Blue Line trains.

Metrobus continues to operate from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. on a Modified Sunday schedule.

For your safety, all customers are required to wear face coverings when riding mass transit.

Roadwork

Maryland

Severe weather in Prince George’s County this summer has caused an extreme rise and turbulence along the Potomac River and its feeders. One of these feeders, Piscataway Creek, has risen so far above its banks as to do significant damage to a couple of secondary roadway bridges.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has closed one such bridge for rehabilitation on Accokeek Road (MD 373) between MD 5 / Branch Avenue and McKendree Road.

On MD 373 (Accokeek Road), the bridge over Burch Branch, a distributary of Piscataway Creek, is now closed and detoured due to structural damage through this fall.

The detours are in place with variable message boards set to guide motorists around the closure. To access MD 373 (Accokeek Road) from southbound MD 5 (Branch Avenue):

Continue onto US 301 (Crain Highway)

Right onto MD 228 (Berry Road)

Right onto MD 210 (Indian Head Highway)

Right onto Livingston Road

Left onto Bealle Hill Road

Right onto MD 373

From northbound MD 5 (Branch Avenue), use the Spine Road overpass to turn onto MD 5 (Branch Avenue) southbound and follow the same directions.

Elsewhere, there is overnight work in Howard County on MD 32, where crews have started installing concrete beams to form the deck of the new MD 32 bridge over Terrapin Branch, which is just north of Fox Chase Road.

The work is scheduled for 7 p.m. overnight into Saturday morning, weather permitting, and will require single lane closures with a flagging operation on MD 32 between Nixon’s Farm Lane and Fox Chase Road.

Virginia

There are significant overnight work zones planned this weekend, VDOT says. As part of the Transform I-66 Outside of the Beltway Project, motorists should be aware that I-66 will be reduced to one lane overnight between Monument Drive and I-495 the Capital Beltway as the overhead bridge work continues.

In this work zone overnight, drivers can expect periodic stops of up to 30 minutes at a time between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., with westbound stops possible through 6 a.m. as crews are expected to lift the bridge beams into place.

Also, there is an overnight closure scheduled for the ramp from Gallows Road south to I-495 south the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway into Saturday morning. There will be a detour posted to go farther south on Gallows Road to make a U-turn.

This closure is part of the paving for this overall transformation project.

All work is weather and crew dependent with variations possible.

D.C.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will temporarily close two left lanes on I-395 southbound and a single left lane on I-395 northbound to perform construction activities along I-395 for future sign structure replacements overnights beginning 8 p.m. on Thursday into Saturday morning.

The work is scheduled to be set up along I-395 northbound and southbound between the 9th Street and 4th Street Expressways, closing lanes along with the ramps from the 9th Street Expressway to I-395 northbound with detours posted.

Drivers will be detoured for the ramp closure using D Street SW, 7th Street SW, 9th Street SW, and Maine Avenue SW, as indicated in the map below. Notable delays should be expected around the project area, and motorists are advised to use an alternative route, if possible.