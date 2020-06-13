Overnight roadwork means Beltway lane closures in Md. starting Sunday

Nighttime motorists traveling on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, can expect travel delays beginning Sunday.

Nighttime motorists traveling on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, can expect travel delays beginning Sunday.

Roadwork on the Persimmon Tree Road bridge over the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 will reduce lanes of travel between River Road/Md. Route 190 and the Clara Barton Parkway, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said.

The roadwork, which MDOT SHA said will involve preventive maintenance, will last for eight hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Each night, crews plan to close one lane at 9 p.m., two lanes at 10 p.m. and three lanes at 11 p.m. amid work to repair, grind and smooth the outer edges of steel beams on the bridge.

The work should be finished, weather permitting, by Friday, June 19.

Here is a map of the area:

The state is asking drivers to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes.

A list of major MDOT projects can be found at roads.maryland.gov.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.