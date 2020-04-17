I-66 roadwork, Metro expands COVID-19 protections this weekend

Road construction continues on Interstate 66, and Metro will enforce face covering requirements as a means to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Road construction continues on Interstate 66 and Metro reports single tracking is scheduled for the Orange Line platform work, closing the West Falls Church station.

Metro trains will continue to bypass 19 stations amid the coronavirus ridership drop, with Saturday and Sunday rail system hours continuing from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Metro is already enforcing wearing face covering for all essential travel commuters. Effective Saturday, The Maryland Department of Transportation reports all riders using public transit including bus, light rail, Metro subway, commuter bus, MARC and MobilityLink will be required to wear face covering.

Metro

Orange Line trains single track between Vienna and East Falls Church.

West Falls Church station is closed.

Limited shuttle service via MetroAccess vans provided between Dunn Loring and West Falls Church.

Boarding Change: First and last cars of all trains are closed to the public for the protection of train operators and other essential Metro staff. Use cars 2-7 and maintain social distancing while aboard the train.

Roadwork

In Virginia, as part of the I-66 Widening Project, VDOT has scheduled extended lane closures for this weekend beginning Friday at 10 a.m. on I-66 eastbound between the Dulles Connector Road and Sycamore Street for bridge work and other construction.

Details include:

At 10 a.m. Friday, a single lane will close between the Dulles Connector Road and Sycamore Street and remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday, April 20.

Between 8 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday, an additional lane will be closed on I-66 eastbound from the Dulles Connector Road to Exit 69, Washington Boulevard/Lee Highway (Route 29), with one lane remaining open.

In D.C., the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will temporarily close the Suitland Parkway between South Capitol Street and Firth Sterling Avenue SE on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge reconstruction.

On Saturday, South Capitol Street will be closed between Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Malcolm X Avenue from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The ramp from Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. to I-295 northbound will also be closed.

In Maryland, I-895 southbound Harbor Tunnel remains closed 24/7 through mid-June and two-way traffic will continue in the northbound tunnel. Use I-95/Fort McHenry Tunnel or I-695/Key Bridge as alternate routes.