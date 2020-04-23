Weekend Work: New closures on I-66, Route 28; Metro limits work during COVID-19 measures

Here's what you need to know about traveling around the D.C.-area this weekend.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is moving forward with the Transformation of I-66 Outside of the Beltway construction project.

This week marked the implementation of several new extended lane closures and the ramp configuration for the 22.5-mile stretch between I-495 and US-29 in Gainesville.

As of April 20, there are variable lane configurations now in place:

• HOV lanes on I-66 are now closed between Gallows Road and Vaden Drive for various construction activities in both directions.

• Left lanes on the ramps from I-66 east to I-495 north and I-495 north to I-66 west are closed for bridge pier construction.

• The left lane on I-66 west is closed from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to Route 29 (Lee Highway) Centreville for extended paving.

• Detours remain in place following the permanent closure of the two left lanes from Route 28 north to Braddock Road and the spur ramp from I-66 west to Braddock Road. Traffic on Route 28 north will be temporarily directed farther north to Westfields Boulevard to access Braddock Road. An alternative detour will be implemented at a later date.

The ongoing work on the ramp from Route 29 north in Centreville to I-66 east continues through May:

• The left-turn lane and ramp from northbound Route 29 to I-66 east remains closed. Drivers on Route 29 north are directed to stay to the left and continue to the intersection at Trinity Parkway/Machen Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most left turn lane to make a U-turn onto Route 29 south, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 east. As an alternate route, drivers can continue farther north to Route 28 north, stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 east.

D.C.

In the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s commitment to road, sidewalk and alleyway repair continues.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has devised a publication giving incremental progress updates and schedules on meeting the goals of a 2024 completion of the Mayor’s initiative.

DDOT has implemented an interactive tool to find out where and when various locations will be in this project.

These roadways are on tap for restoration through May 2:

• H Street NW, between New Hampshire Avenue NW and 22nd Street NW

• Interstate 395 southbound (3rd Street Tunnel), between New York Avenue NW and C Street SW

• E Street NW, between 17th Street NW and 20th Street NW

• DC-295 (Kenilworth Avenue Freeway), between Eastern Avenue NE and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE

Maryland

The Purple Line construction continues adding a new closure on Campus Drive between the Paint Branch Trail and River Road. This closure will be in effect for about 15 weeks with a detour posted. For a list and detours check out the Purple Line map.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) continues the bridge replacement work on I-895 just north of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. This project extends 3 miles, from south of the Tunnel through the ramp to Holabird Avenue (Exit 10). The new traffic pattern has:

• Southbound closed

• Two-way traffic northbound

• New Holabird Avenue Exit Ramp open

Metro

Metro has implemented service changes due to the public health emergency. They are reducing or cancelling track work, except emergency maintenance and inspections, and have reduced hours of operations for Metrorail and Metrobus, with rail service ending at 9 p.m. and bus services at 11 p.m.

For this weekend, Orange Line trains will single track between Vienna and East Falls Church. West Falls Church will be closed. Free shuttle service via MetroAccess vans will be provided between Dunn Loring and West Falls Church.

Metro continues its services for essential travel only through May 1. To ensure employee and passenger safety, Metro has 19 stations and parking lots closed with no shuttle bus service provided.

Metro is also requesting that customers follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in wearing a face cloth covering, which is strongly encouraged aboard buses, trains, and MetroAccess vehicles, as well as in rail stations, bus terminals and other transit facilities.

Boarding changes remain the same with the first and last cars of all trains closed to the public for the protection essential Metro staff and train operators. All trains are eight cars in length.

You must use cars two through seven and maintain social distancing while aboard the train.