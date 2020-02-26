Beltway beam work at Legion Bridge set to conclude in March

Drivers on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland should expect late morning and midday backups through early March as roadwork progresses at the American Legion Bridge.

Drivers on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland should expect late morning and midday backups through early March as roadwork progresses at the American Legion Bridge. The Maryland Department of Transportation expects the work to conclude soon.

For several months, MDOT crews have blocked the right lane near the Carderock exit and the right merge lane on the Legion Bridge after morning rush hours to allow their crews to perform steel beam work.

“The work is taking place underneath the bridge, but crews must access the work area from the top,” said MDOT spokesperson Shantee Felix.

The workers are permitted to block the lanes on the Beltway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., including setup and breakdown. This has led to considerable southbound backups at the end of some midweek morning rush hours from the Interstate 270 Spur.

“The work must take place during daytime hours for safety, but crews are striving to work outside of normal rush hours as much as possible,” Felix said.

Lane closures on the Inner Loop at the Potomac River slowed traffic in Northern Virginia for months late last year. The Highway Administration said work underneath the Outer Loop is nearing completion.

“We anticipate the work will be completed by the end of next week. MDOT SHA appreciates drivers’ patience,” Felix said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.