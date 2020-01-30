Red Line shutdown, ICC closure for Super Bowl weekend

Here's how to get around the next in a recurring series of major Red Line shutdowns and Intercounty Connector closures this weekend.

Construction-related lane closures and other work continue in many other areas, including DC-295, Interstate 66 and Interstate 95, all depending on the weather. There could be overnight traffic stoppages of up to 20 minutes in areas with bridge construction, such as Waples Mill Road over I-66.

Metro

On the Red Line, the Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont stations are closed Saturday and Sunday for Purple Line work over the tracks in Silver Spring.

After the first of the series of shutdowns two weeks ago, Metro has changed shuttle bus plans. One route will run between Takoma and Silver Spring; the other shuttle bus route will run between Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring and Fort Totten.

The route to and from Fort Totten will not stop at Takoma, since Red Line trains will run between Takoma and Fort Totten.

The same Red Line shutdown is planned every other weekend through at least mid-March, including a three-day shutdown over President’s Day weekend.

This weekend, there is also separate single-tracking between Mt. Vernon Square and U Street on the Yellow and Green lines.

ICC closures

The eastbound Intercounty Connector is scheduled to be closed this weekend from Layhill Road (Md. 182) to New Hampshire Avenue (Md. 650) for toll system work.

The closure is scheduled to run from about 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The Maryland Transportation Authority plans similar closures of one segment each weekend going forward.

Bay Bridge change

Beginning this weekend, the Bay Bridge will return to having both cash lanes and E-ZPass lanes at all times.

The MdTA had been banning the use of cash on Thursday and Friday afternoons as part of an effort to ease traffic due to a major construction project.

Now, some cash lanes will return for the next several months until all toll booths are eliminated and the bridge becomes E-ZPass only at all times.

Super Bowl Sunday traffic

The Super Bowl on Sunday means changes to the times of some normal weekend traffic jams, including a larger-than-usual rush before and after the game, and sometimes around halftime.

Police and transportation officials are also reminding people not to drink and drive, and to designate a sober driver in advance if you are going to drink. Extra patrols are planned across the area.

