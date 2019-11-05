Bay Bridge westbound center lane to close during weekdays

A change to traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge may slow drivers down on weekdays, starting Tuesday.

The center westbound lane of the Bay Bridge will close weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This is part of the big improvement plan for the bridge.

The Maryland Department of Transportation also said wide loads, vehicles greater than 10 feet wide, will be restricted from crossing west bound during that same time frame daily.

This new closure is expected to speed up the overall project.

Last week, the department announced crews will work day and night shifts, seven days a week, including during the week of Thanksgiving, to speed up the project.

Crews are replacing the Bay Bridge’s deck surface in the right lane of the westbound span. The $27 million project will replace the road surface, make other repairs and replace the current lane-use signals.

