While major delays are likely on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge due to westbound span repairs, there will be some consolation for drivers: cashless tolling.

It will be in effect Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 10 p.m. throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to last several months, the Maryland Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Cash drivers can just move through the toll plaza without stopping and will still get the $4 rate. They’ll receive a statement in the mail.

While cashless tolling will promote the flow of traffic, don’t be surprised to see those all-too-familiar bottlenecks, WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said. “Ultimately we’re still dealing with the fan- and-funnel effect, where multiple toll lanes are compressed down to two or three lanes,” he said.

That said, it’s not beach season anymore, and he pointed out that traffic volumes “fall sharply” through October and into November.

“Although the bridge work could continue to cause delays, the worst traffic jams could be in the rear view mirror,” Dildine said.

