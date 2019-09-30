The right lane on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge closed Monday so crews can work on a two-year deck rehabilitation project.

The lane will remain closed for several months.

In addition, the entire westbound span may be closed during the following times through Oct. 5:

Monday through Wednesday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

the following morning. 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Two-way traffic will operate on the eastbound span during full westbound span closures.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) warns of major delays. Lane closures are subject to change, they said, and closure times are dependent on traffic volume.

In the 8 a.m. hour Monday, delays stretched about five miles.

“During overnight closures of the westbound span, crews will re-stripe the three lanes allowing jersey barriers to be installed next to the right lane, creating a safe work zone for crews,” MDTA said in a news release.

Workers are replacing the bridge deck in that right lane as well as the overhead metal traffic signal gantries that tell drivers which lanes to use.

Crews also will erect concrete barriers, which will reduce the width of the remaining westbound lanes.

The work is intended to extend the life of the bridge deck by 15 to 20 years.

“The project will not only replace the bridge deck surface of the westbound right lane, but also make deck repairs, seal the bridge deck and replace existing lane-use signal gantries and steel rail posts. The work is being performed by Wagman Heavy Civil Inc.,” said a news release from the transportation authority.

There will still be overnight closures for maintenance and inspections. The weekday-only closures are expected to resume again in the spring.

All lanes are expected to be open in time for the 2020 summer travel season.

Listen to WTOP Traffic for updates on all traffic matters and call 1-877-BAYSPAN for the latest on the bridge.

