Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocks lanes on I-270 for hours

Teta Alim

October 31, 2019, 3:21 PM

Lanes are blocked on northbound I-270 Thursday afternoon after a jackknifed tractor-trailer. (Screenshot via Maryland Department of Transportation)

Lanes were blocked Thursday afternoon on northbound Interstate 270 in Frederick County, Maryland, after an accident involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Maryland’s State Highway Administration advised drivers to use Md. Route 355 as an alternate route.

Just before 1 p.m., there was about four miles of traffic after Md. Route 121 (Exit 18/Clarksburg Road).

All the lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m.

