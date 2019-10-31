Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocks lanes on I-270 for hours

Lanes were blocked Thursday afternoon on northbound Interstate 270 in Frederick County, Maryland, after an accident involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
Maryland’s State Highway Administration advised drivers to use Md. Route 355 as an alternate route.
Just before 1 p.m., there was about four miles of traffic after Md. Route 121 (Exit 18/Clarksburg Road).
All the lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m.
ALERT – Frederick Co. – Jackknifed tractor trailer closes NB I-270 near Dr. Perry Road. Use MD 355 as alternate. #mdotnews #mdtraffic cg
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) October 31, 2019
Tractor Trailer Crash. I-270 NB before MD-80 (Exit 26/Fingerboard Road). Frederick County, MD. All travel lanes are blocked. Delays start after MD-121 (Exit 18/Clarksburg Road), approximately 4 miles.
— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 31, 2019
Traffic Advisory – NB I-270 bear Rt121, some lanes blocked https://t.co/4OFZgrDX0L
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 31, 2019
