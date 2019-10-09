Home » Transportation News » Arlington Memorial Bridge to…

Arlington Memorial Bridge to close in early November to prepare for traffic shift

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

October 9, 2019, 2:00 PM

Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Now that it is nearly 90 years old, the National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration are rehabilitating Arlington Memorial Bridge for service in its second century. (Courtesy NPS/John Seeger)
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
As one of the largest transportation projects in National Park Service history, the rehabilitation of Arlington Memorial Bridge will give new life to our capital’s ceremonial entrance while respecting its character, history and national significance. (Courtesy NPS/John Seeger)
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Work to restore the Arlington Memorial Bridge takes place during daytime and nighttime hours. (Courtesy NPS/Jonathan Shafer)
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Arlington Memorial Bridge has served as a monument to the sacrifices and valor of the nation’s military personnel since its dedication in 1932. (Courtesy NPS/John Seeger)
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Cranes are familiar sights during the Arlington Memorial Bridge restoration project. (Courtesy NPS Jonathan Shafer)
bridge tent
The metal facade of the tilting bridge panels has been getting restored and repainted inside the river tent so the panels can be put back in place. (WTOP/Kristi King)
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Here’s a view of what’s below the Arlington Memorial Bridge restoration project. (Courtesy NPS/Jonathan Shafer)
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Equipment for the Arlington Memorial Bridge restoration project is stored under the bridge. (Courtesy NPS/Jonathan Shafer)
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Crews install new deck panels on the Arlington Memorial Bridge. (Courtesy NPS/Taylor Reak)
Balustrade Removal on Arlington Memorial Bridge
Construction workers remove and package the balustrade of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. (Courtesy NPS/Rachel Hendrix)
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
bridge tent
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Construction activities at Arlington Memorial Bridge in June 2019
Balustrade Removal on Arlington Memorial Bridge

Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed for the entire first weekend in November, the National Park Service said Wednesday.

The rehabilitation project is on schedule. Work is wrapping up on the south side of the bridge; it needs to be made ready to accommodate traffic.

To do that, the bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

The traffic pattern then will be adjusted to mirror the current configuration of one lane flowing in each direction, with a reversible traffic lane in the direction of rush hours.

Since the project began in fall of 2018, the park service said work on the bridge’s south side has:

  • Placed new steel beams to support the bridge;
  • Replaced the concrete structures that support the bridge;
  • Installed new precast concrete panels on the bridge deck;
  • Cleaned, repaired and reinstalled historic granite balustrade.

The entire project is on schedule to conclude early in 2021.

