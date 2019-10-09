Arlington Memorial Bridge to close in early November to prepare for traffic shift

Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed for the entire first weekend in November, the National Park Service said Wednesday.

The rehabilitation project is on schedule. Work is wrapping up on the south side of the bridge; it needs to be made ready to accommodate traffic.

To do that, the bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

The traffic pattern then will be adjusted to mirror the current configuration of one lane flowing in each direction, with a reversible traffic lane in the direction of rush hours.

Since the project began in fall of 2018, the park service said work on the bridge’s south side has:

Placed new steel beams to support the bridge;

Replaced the concrete structures that support the bridge;

Installed new precast concrete panels on the bridge deck;

Cleaned, repaired and reinstalled historic granite balustrade.

The entire project is on schedule to conclude early in 2021.

