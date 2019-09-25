VDOT seeks input for Va. 28 study in Prince William County

The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting Monday, Sept. 30 on a study of potential operational improvements for two miles of Va. 28 in Prince William County between Blooms Quarry Lane and the Fairfax County line.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting Monday, Sept. 30 on a study of potential operational improvements for two miles of Va. 28 in Prince William County between Blooms Quarry Lane and the Fairfax County line.

Residents and drivers are also asked to provide input through an online survey that is open through Oct. 7.

The study is being completed through the Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) program, which aims to identify cost-effective measures aimed at improving safety and reducing congestion.

The concepts being studied:

Innovative intersections such as roundabouts and overpasses

Improved traffic signal timing and operations

Turn lane improvements

Access management for properties along the corridor including new medians

Pedestrian enhancements including crosswalks and new sidewalks

Stop by between 6 and 8 p.m. at Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams Street, Manassas Park, VA 20111 to learn more about the study and to provide your input. A short presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m., and VDOT staff will be available to answer questions.

A key part of this phase of the study is public input. Residents and travelers of the corridor in the study area are asked to take a short survey that is now available for responses on the study website. You may also give comments at the meeting or submit them by Monday, Oct. 7 to Mr. Terrell Hughes, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219.

