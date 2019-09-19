It's a tough choice for some people in the D.C. area, depending on whether there's heavy traffic or available transit. Make your choice in WTOP's poll.

What’s more important: time or money?

That might be a tough choice for some people in the D.C. area, depending on whether there’s heavy traffic or available transit, according to results from the Commuter Connections’ 2019 State of the Commute Survey.

According to the survey, 34% cited the ease/difficulty of their commute as a factor when changing the location of where they work or live, while 39% cited career advancement as a factor.

“Obviously, they wanted a career advancement or income/salary. But, as part of that consideration, they also looked at how long is this commute going to take? And, how easy or difficult is it going to be?” said Commuter Connections Director Nicholas Ramfos.

The survey allowed people to offer multiple responses for what they took into consideration before making their moves. The options were broken down into groups related to commuting, residential and job/career factors.

Questioning people who had changed where they work or live, the top responses under the commuting factors and the career factors were of equal interest: 42% factored in the length of the commute, and 42% considered salary.

When the survey narrowed down responses from people who only had moved their residences, 52% mentioned at least one of four commuting-related concerns they’d taken into consideration: length of commute, ease/difficulty of commute, cost of commute and what commuting options were available.

About 42% cited the commute distance; 34% mentioned the ease or difficulty of making the commute.

So, how about you? What factors do you consider?

