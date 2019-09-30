Metro to run extra trains for Mystics and Nationals games

Washington sports fans can rely on Metro to get to and from the Mystics and the Nationals games on Tuesday night.

Metro will run additional trains on the Green Line before and after the games to accommodate fans looking to commute, Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld and Board Chair Paul Smedberg said in a joint statement.

Trains will continue to run 20 minutes after the end of the games and up to an hour later than normal closing time if necessary.

“While there has been no formal request to extend Metrorail service, we want to assure fans considering choosing Metro that we will get you home if the game runs later than expected,” Wiedefeld and Smedberg said.

The Washington Mystics take on the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 8 p.m. and the Washington Nationals host the Brewers in the National League Wild Card game at 8:08 p.m.

