I-95 construction, street closures, Metro work this weekend

Interstate 95 northbound is set to be taken down to just one lane Saturday evening and Sunday morning near Fredericksburg, Virginia, in what could be this weekend’s most significant scheduled work around D.C.

The closure near the Rappahannock River is expected to cause major delays, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Weather permitting, lanes will begin to close at 4 p.m. Saturday, with work wrapping up by about 10 a.m. Sunday. The closure is part of a shift to new temporary travel lanes that will be used during construction on a new bridge over U.S. Route 17 at Exit 133. In case of bad weather, the closure would shift to next weekend.

Construction is also ongoing in the area on the extension of the 95 Express Lanes and additional related projects.

Other regular construction work continues elsewhere, such as on the Interstate 395 HOV lanes due to become toll lanes in early November; the Interstate 66 toll lanes; and numerous other projects across the region.

At the Bay Bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority warns of summerlike traffic this weekend due to Sunfest in Ocean City.

In the District, the H Street Festival closes H Street Northeast from Third Street to Florida Avenue Saturday, including all cross streets. The festival also means no DC Streetcar service.

On Sunday, Fiesta DC is scheduled to close Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from Third to Seventh streets Northwest; Constitution Avenue Northwest at Third and Seventh streets; and Fourth and Sixth streets Northwest crossing Pennsylvania.

Also Sunday, the Taste of Georgetown is scheduled to close K Street Northwest next to the Georgetown waterfront.

The Redskins host Monday Night Football, which could create traffic headaches during the Monday evening commute on the Beltway. The Ravens are on the road this weekend.

Metro single-tracking

Metro has scheduled single-tracking on the Orange and Red lines Saturday and Sunday.

On the Orange Line, trains are scheduled every 20 minutes, with single-tracking between Stadium-Armory and Cheverly.

On the Red Line, trains are scheduled to single-track between Takoma and Silver Spring. Red Line trains are scheduled every 15 minutes, with additional trains during the day between Shady Grove and Fort Totten.

As a reminder, Metro closes at 1 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday, but only runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays. The first trains can be more than 30 minutes later, and the last trains more than 30 minutes earlier than the stated closing times depending on the station, line and direction of travel. Outbound trains closer to the ends of the lines can leave after the stated closing times.

