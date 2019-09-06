Final weekend of Blue, Yellow Line shutdown tops weekend travel delays

Metro expects this to be the final weekend with all Blue and Yellow Line stations shut down south of Reagan National Airport. If you're driving around the D.C. area this weekend, you'll also have to be on the lookout for some road closures.

Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Van Dorn Street, Huntington and Franconia-Springfield stations are due to reopen Monday morning.

Shuttle buses that have been running since May continue through closing Sunday night.

There is also single-tracking this weekend on the Red Line between Van Ness and Friendship Heights.

On the roads, expect street closures Saturday morning near the Kennedy Center for a parade celebrating the opening of an expansion. The closures expected from about 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. include several blocks of Virginia Avenue east of the Watergate to 22nd Street in Northwest D.C. Other events are planned there for several weeks.

There are also closures Saturday morning for the More than Pink Walk on Pennsylvania Avenue near Freedom Plaza. During the event, from about 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., there are also closures planned along the route to and from the Capitol around the National Mall.

From 12 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 400th block of 13th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 12th and 14th Streets, will be closed and posted as Emergency No Parking.

The following streets will be closed and posted as Emergency No Parking from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between 9th and 12th Street, NW

12th Street, NW between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street, NW between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street, NW between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

The streets on the race route will be posted as emergency no parking from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The race route is below:

START: Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 12th and 13th Streets, NW

Proceed East on Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 3rd Street NW

Turn South onto 3rd Street NW

Turn West onto Independence Avenue on the North side

Proceed to 7th Street and the turnaround at 7th Street & Independence Avenue

Proceed Eastbound on the South side of Independence Avenue SW to 4th St SW;

Turn South on 4th Street SW and proceed to D Street SW;

Turn East on D Street SW

Turn North on 3rd Street SW

Continue North on 3rd Street SW/NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Turn West onto Pennsylvania Avenue NW

FINISH: Proceed to Pennsylvania and 12th Street NW and disband

Saturday night, there are closures around the Pentagon and Pentagon City area for the Arlington Police, Fire & Sheriff Memorial 9/11 5K. Army Navy Drive is scheduled to be closed from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. between 12th Street and S. Eads Street. Other roads along the route, including southbound Route 110, the I-395 HOV exit to S. Eads Street and all roads crossing Army Navy Drive are scheduled to be closed from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. That closure includes about 20 minutes of no access to Interstate 395 southbound for traffic that would normally cross Army Navy Drive.

On Sunday, Adams Morgan Day closes 18th Street from Columbia Road to California Street in Northwest D.C. from about 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Baltimore, the Inner Loop of the Baltimore Beltway is scheduled to temporarily close each weekend in September at Quarantine Road, with all traffic diverted onto the Exit 1 ramp through the traffic light then back onto the Beltway. In addition to full closures, single-lane closures are scheduled from Friday night to Monday morning.

Ongoing Silver Line work continues to lead to lane closures on the Dulles Toll Road, including a multiweek closure of slip ramps between the toll road and Dulles Access Road that could lead to some delays for Loudoun County Transit commuter buses.

Other construction continues across the region on projects like I-66 and I-395 toll lanes.

