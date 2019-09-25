All I-66 lanes reopened after emergency lane closures

Emergency road work on westbound Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, closes two left lanes between Virginia Route 123 and U.S. 50. Two right lanes get by.

All lanes of westbound Interstate 66 have reopened in Fairfax County, after crews fixed what the Virginia Department of Transportation called a “hole/void” under the road early Wednesday.

As of 1 p.m. delays remained near what was an emergency work zone between Virginia Route 123 and U.S. Route 50. Two left lanes were closed for the morning rush hour, but they were able to reopen before the afternoon commute, when westbound traffic is heaviest.

Update: Crews are picking up cones now and all lanes are being reopened! https://t.co/pmQRcnb0wz — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) September 25, 2019

