All I-66 lanes reopened…

All I-66 lanes reopened after emergency lane closures

Jennifer Ortiz

September 25, 2019, 1:22 PM

All lanes of westbound Interstate 66 have reopened in Fairfax County, after crews fixed what the Virginia Department of Transportation called a “hole/void” under the road early Wednesday.

As of 1 p.m. delays remained near what was an emergency work zone between Virginia Route 123 and U.S. Route 50. Two left lanes were closed for the morning rush hour, but they were able to reopen before the afternoon commute, when westbound traffic is heaviest.

