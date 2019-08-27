Potential paths for new Bay Bridge crossing narrowed down

Transportation officials have narrowed down ideas on where to build a new crossing over the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, and the public can see the proposals for review.

“It’s about performance and what reduces the most congestion and gives the most traffic relief,” Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Jim Ports said about the corridors under consideration.

MDTA and the Federal Highway Administration conducted a bay crossing study, which included a no-build alternative and these preliminary “Corridor Alternatives Retained for Analysis”:

A path north of the current bridge, extending roughly from Maryland Route 100 in Pasadena (Anne Arundel County) across the water to Rock Hall (Kent and Queen Anne’s counties);

A path south of the current bridge, extending roughly from Crofton (Anne Arundel County) across the water to Easton (Talbot County);

Or, a path close to the existing bridge corridor along U.S. 50-Md. 301 between Crofton (Anne Arundel County) and Queenstown (Queen Anne’s County).

The federal review process begins with suggested corridors that are about 2 miles wide. Eventually, the focus will be narrowed and more specific paths will be considered.

Environmental studies will evaluate potential impact on everything from the ecosystem to jobs, historic properties, land use and, of course, the potential for reducing traffic.

“We’re trying to put all that in together to come up with the best solution,” Ports said, emphasizing that decisions will not be made based on politics or opinions. “That’s why the federal process is so important, because at the end of the day, it’s data-driven … it’s based on data.”

But who would pay for a new bridge to get built?

One group, the Maryland Transit Opportunities Coalition, thinks drivers will. In a news release stating that a new bridge could easily cost $5 billion to $10 billion, coalition Chair Ben Ross called the idea an exercise in financial fantasy that would cause Bay Bridge tolls to triple.

“If you triple the tolls, commuter traffic is sure to decline,” Ross said. “Once you do that, will there be any point to building the bridge?”

Ports said that it is far too early in the process to discuss financing. “We’ll have to identify the funding sources after we know all the environmental impact and what the real cost is,” he said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is in charge of tolled facilities in the state.

“So, we’ll be a major player in that and MDOT (the Maryland Department of Transportation) will also be a major player, and we would hope the feds would be, too,” Ports said. “Hopefully, we can partner, but until we know the specifics and what’s actually needed, we can’t answer that question (on who will pay).”

The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy is another group opposing a new bridge span. The group said a new span would “dramatically degrade” what it called “the rural character of the region.”

The group is located in Easton, an area included in one of the MDTA’s proposed routes to address the current congestion of bay traffic. Instead of a new bridge span, ESLC wants to “make the most of the existing infrastructure” by suggesting off-peak toll reductions, commuter ride-share apps, incentives for high-occupancy vehicles and more.

Six open houses in September and October will give residents opportunities to get more information and offer comments:

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6-8 p.m. — Kent County High School, 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton

— Kent County High School, 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6-8 p.m. — Queen Anne’s County High School, 125 Ruthsburg Road, Centreville

— Queen Anne’s County High School, 125 Ruthsburg Road, Centreville Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m. — Calvert High School, 600 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick

— Calvert High School, 600 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6-8 p.m. — Middle River Middle School, 800 Middle River Road, Middle River

— Middle River Middle School, 800 Middle River Road, Middle River Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6-8 p.m. — Anne Arundel Community College, 101 College Pkwy, Arnold

— Anne Arundel Community College, 101 College Pkwy, Arnold Thursday, Oct. 3, 6-8 p.m. — Talbot County Community Center, 10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton

You can find the open house display boards and maps of corridors being considered for further study on the MDTA website. The current Tier 1 portion of the bay crossing study began in 2016.

Officials pointed to data that indicated the three construction proposals are the only ones that sufficiently meet the purpose and need in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act. The proposals narrow the possibilities from 14 that were first considered.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat, tweeted Tuesday that he was surprised to learn the narrowed down options all involved crossing through his county.

“Any of the three options will be severely disruptive to existing communities and sensitive environmental areas, and could destroy parks along the Chesapeake Bay at a time when we are trying to expand public water access,” Pittman tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

If we haven’t figured out how to get cars off the road by the time this bridge gets built, we’ll have much bigger problems to confront than traffic. Let’s not build yesterday’s bridge tomorrow. — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) August 27, 2019

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, told The Associated Press that the governor considers adding a span to the current bridge “the only serious option he supports.”

Public hearings on a draft environmental impact statement will be held in fall 2020. It is expected that a final environmental impact statement will be published and a preferred corridor chosen in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration in summer 2021.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan and Teta Alim contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

