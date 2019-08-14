Metro warns of downtown DC afternoon traffic issues

There could be major traffic delays rippling out from the Gallery Place area Wednesday afternoon due to a protest, Metro said, although D.C. Police said no street closures are presently planned.

There could be major traffic delays rippling out from the Gallery Place area Wednesday afternoon due to a protest, Metro said, although D.C. Police said no street closures are presently planned.

Citing D.C. police, Metro warned of the potential closure of H Street NW near the Chinatown Arch and 7th Street NW between G and I streets, starting as early as 4 p.m. due to a “previously unscheduled demonstration” at 7th and H streets NW.

A D.C. police spokeswoman told WTOP no closures are definitely scheduled.

However, there is a protest planned there over the potential loss of the District’s only halfway house for men this fall without a replacement ready to go, which could lead to former offenders being sent to halfway houses out of town, making it more difficult for them to return to regular life.

The protest is outside the offices of Douglas Development, which had been expected to lease land on New York Avenue NE to the new halfway house, but apparently backed out last year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.