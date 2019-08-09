DC’s accessible Taxi-to-Rail service adds 2 more stations

The D.C. government has announced expansions to its Taxi-to-Rail program aimed at increasing transportation options for the city's residents east of the Anacostia River.

On Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Taxi-to-Rail, or T2R, will increase its reach from eight to 10 Metrorail stations by adding Potomac Avenue and Navy Yard. A new service will also provide trips to and from grocery stores, libraries and recreation centers.

Launched in June, the T2R pilot program seeks to make travel across the Anacostia more accessible by offering free taxicab rides of up to $10 to or from select Metro stations.

“In addition to providing free Circulator rides and expanding Circulator routes into Ward 7, the Taxi-to-Rail program is another investment we’re making to help working families access the services and amenities they need,” Bowser said in a news release.

“Building a more equitable and affordable transportation system is essential to providing all residents with pathways to the middle class.”

In addition to newcomers Potomac Avenue and Navy Yard, the program is set to run through Sept. 30 at its original eight stations: Anacostia, Congress Heights, Benning Road, Deanwood, Minnesota Avenue, Southern Avenue, Capitol Heights and Naylor Road.

Rides can be booked by calling 202-727-3827, going to Taxi2Rail.com, or using the EZRidr app for Apple and Android phones. Wheelchair accessible vehicles are available.

More information on the T2R program can also be found on the D.C. government’s website.

