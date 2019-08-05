Blasting work on I-66 will cause short-term closures for weeks

Blasting work on I-66 will lead to short-term closures on certain days for the rest of the month.

The Prince William County police said that I-66 would be shut down in both directions between Sudley Road/Virginia Route 234 Business and U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville for up to 15 minutes between 11 a.m. and noon on Mondays and Wednesdays for the rest of August.

The blasting is aimed at breaking up rock along the shoulders of I-66 between University Boulevard and the Prince William Parkway so the highway can be widened.

The ramp from the Prince William Parkway to westbound I-66 and from Route 29 in Gainesville to westbound I-66 will be closed, as will the northbound Prince William Parkway at I-66 and University Boulevard in both directions.

