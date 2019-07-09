DC-area roads hit hard by closures after flooding

A number of D.C.-area roads remain closed a day after the region was slammed by historic rainfall. Find out which.

Much of the Washington region is still reeling from Monday’s historic downpours, which resulted in the sixth wettest July day ever at Reagan National Airport.

Those who have to drive through the area will be dealing with the effects for days to come. And there are a number of roads that remain closed even as D.C. tries to dry off.

“Wherever there were issues Monday, approach those areas with caution,” WTOP Traffic Reporter Jack Taylor said.

See the impacted roadways below.

D.C.

There are no major issues from flooding in the District.

Maryland

In Upper Marlboro, Water Street is closed both ways between Md. 4 and Maine Street.

In Potomac, Belfast Road is closed both ways between Laurel Leaf Drive and Whiterim Terrace.

In North Potomac, Quince Orchard Road closed both ways between Dufief Mill Road and Horse Center Road.

In Davidsonville, Md. 450/Defense Highway, road closures both ways between Huntwood Drive and St. Stephens Church Road.

In Indian Head, street closures on Livingston Road both ways east of Md. 225/Hawthorne Road.

In Dickerson, Whites Ferry Road is closed at at Whites Store Road.

In Darnestown, Riffle Ford Road closed both ways between Md. 118/Germantown Road and Md. 28/Darnestown Road.

In Charles County, Md. 227/Pomfret Road both ways between Ray Drive. and Phillips Road, road closure in effect.

Montgomery County police are maintaining a list of closed roads online.

Virginia

In McLean, Kirby Road is closed both ways between Va.123 and Chesterbrook Road. The road will remain closed until further notice due to structural damage.

In Fairfax, Prosperity Avenue is closed both ways between Hillside Place and Morningside Drive. The road will remain closed until further notice due to structural damage.

Fairfax County police are maintaining a list of closed roads online.

